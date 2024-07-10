The landscape of the NBA has changed since the Boston Celtics claimed their 18th championship in team history. While there may not have been as much movement in terms of free agency signings and trades being made due to the league's new financial rules, plenty of big names now find themselves on new rosters. Paul George is with the Philadelphia 76ers, DeMar DeRozan is heading to the Sacramento Kings, and Mikal Bridges has reunited with his former Villanova teammates on the New York Knicks. That is why the NBA power rankings have changed.

In addition to free agency and trades shifting the balance of rosters around the NBA, the NBA Draft has brought new faces into the league. Zaccharie Risacher, the first overall pick in this year's draft, has joined Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks after they recently dealt Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans. Later, inside the top 10, Zach Edey ended up going to the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Portland Trail Blazers selected Donovan Clingan from UConn.

How will these big name rookies perform early on with lofty expectations placed on their shoulders?

The Celtics are still the top team in the NBA, and they will be until any other team is able to dethrone them in the playoffs. But the gap between Boston and the rest of the Eastern Conference has closed slightly, as has the gap in what is once again a loaded Western Conference.

With trade rumors circulating and free agency practically over at this point, here is where each team stands in the NBA power rankings ahead of Summer League in Las Vegas.

1. Boston Celtics (-)

Offseason re-signing: F Jayson Tatum (5yr/315M), G Derrick White (4yr/126M), C Luke Kornet (1yr/2M), C Xavier Tillman Sr. (2yr/4.7M), C Neemias Queta (3yr/7.2M)

Offseason additions: G Baylor Scheierman (Draft), F Anton Watson (Draft)

Offseason departures: NONE

Even with the new financial rules hitting teams hard, the Boston Celtics are in a position where they will be able to spend a lot of money and retain their championship core for at least the next two seasons. After that, costs are going to get extremely high, which is why owner Wyc Grousbeck is likely wanting to sell the team. The Celtics gave out over $430 million to both Jayson Tatum and Derrick White this offseason, meaning that their entire starting group is now under contract through at least the 2025-26 season. There is no reason to believe that this team can't become the first team to repeat as NBA champions since the Golden State Warriors did so in 2017 and 2018.

2. Dallas Mavericks (-)

Offseason re-signing: NONE

Offseason additions: G Klay Thompson (3yr/50M), F Naji Marshall (3yr/27M), G Quentin Grimes, G Melvin Ajinca (Draft)

Offseason departures: G Josh Green (CHA – Trade), G Tim Hardaway Jr. (DET – Trade), F Derrick Jones Jr. (LAC – FA)

Klay Thompson has officially left the Golden State Warriors in favor of joining the Dallas Mavericks, who were just in the NBA Finals. Next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Thompson should be able to find a lot of success as one of the better catch-and-shoot options in the league on the perimeter. However, his days of being an all-around offensive weapon appear to be behind him. Aside from bringing in Thompson, the Mavs did a great job of replacing Tim Hardaway Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr. with versatile forward Naji Marshall and former first-round pick Quentin Grimes. As far as their offense goes, the Mavs may just be the deepest team in the Western Conference.

Offseason re-signing: G Isaiah Joe (4yr/48M), G/F Aaron Wiggins (4yr/45M)

Offseason additions: C Isaiah Hartenstein (3yr/87M), G Alex Caruso (CHI – Trade), G Nikola Topic (Draft), F Dillon Jones (Draft), G Ajay Mitchell (Draft)

Offseason departures: G Josh Giddey (CHI – Trade), Lindy Waters III (GSW – Trade)

Two of the biggest offseason additions any team made this summer involved the Oklahoma City Thunder adding Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso. Hartenstein costs a pretty penny at $87 million over the next three seasons, but the Thunder stole Caruso from the Chicago Bulls for just Josh Giddey. As they prepare for the 2024-25 season, the Thunder now have better overall talents next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren in order to retain their status as the 1-seed in the West. There is no question that this is a top-five team in the NBA power rankings.

4. New York Knicks (+1)

Offseason re-signing: F OG Anunoby (5yr/212.5M)

Offseason additions: F Mikal Bridges (BKN – Trade), F Keita Bates Diop (BKN – Trade), G Pacôme Dadiet (Draft), G Tyler Kolek (Draft), G/F Kevin McCullar Jr. (Draft), C Ariel Hukporti (Draft)

Offseason departures: C Isaiah Hartenstein (OKC – FA), F Bojan Bogdanovic (BKN – Trade), G Shake Milton (BKN – Trade), G Alec Burks (MIA – FA), C Mamadi Diakite (BKN – Trade)

The New York Knicks' main priority entering the offseason was to retain OG Anunoby. They did just that by giving Anunoby a five-year, $212.5 million contract. While the Knicks quickly turned their attention to retaining Hartenstein in free agency, a scenario to acquire Mikal Bridges came their way. This was too good of an opportunity to pass up, as Bridges has been one of the best two-way wings in the league over the last few years. Bridges now reunites with Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Jalen Brunson in New York, three friends he won a national championship with at Villanova. The Knicks have length, they have versatility, and they have the firepower, when healthy, to contend with the Celtics.

5. Denver Nuggets (-2)

Offseason re-signing: C Deandre Jordan (1yr/3.3M), F Vlatko Cancar (1yr/2.4M)

Offseason additions: C Dario Saric (2yr/10.5M), F/C DaRon Holmes II (Draft)

Offseason departures: G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ORL – FA), G Reggie Jackson (CHA – Trade)

As long as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are healthy, the Denver Nuggets will be one of the best teams in the West. However, losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a much greater loss than when Bruce Brown left the Nuggets in free agency last summer. Caldwell-Pope is one of the best secondary shooting guards in the league, and his 3-and-D nature of play can't be replicated by anyone else in Denver. The 2024-25 season is going to be an interesting one for the Nuggets, as their depth is going to have to rise to the occasion. Expect to see Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, and Julian Strawther take on more minutes. Also, don't be shocked if Russell Westbrook ends up being the team's sixth man.

6. Philadelphia 76ers (+6)

Offseason re-signing: G Tyrese Maxey (5yr/203M), G Kelly Oubre Jr. (2yr/16.3M)

Offseason additions: G/F Paul George (4yr/211.5M), F Caleb Martin (4yr/35M), C Andre Drummond (2yr/10M), G Eric Gordon (1yr/3.3M), G Jared McCain (Draft), C Adem Bona (Draft)

Offseason departures: C Paul Reed (DET – FA), G Buddy Hield (GSW – FA), F Nic Batum (LAC – FA), G De'Anthony Melton (GSW – FA), C Mo Bamba (LAC – FA)

Did the Philadelphia 76ers make the right move by giving Paul George a $211 million contract for the next four seasons? Maybe this is a deal that will come back to bite them, but in the short term, the 76ers are set up for a ton of success. This is an organization that wants to capitalize on Joel Embiid playing at an MVP level, and they have been aggressive in their pursuit of more talent. Getting George is great, but adding key secondary talents like Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, and Eric Gordon is even better for the Sixers from the perspective of actually having depth. Of course, everything for this franchise boils down to whether they can stay healthy. That is a really big IF.

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (-1)

Offseason re-signing: C Luka Garza (2yr/4.5M)

Offseason additions: G/F Joe Ingles (1yr/3.3M), G PJ Dozier (1yr), G Rob Dillingham (Draft), G Terrence Shannon Jr. (Draft)

Offseason departures: F Kyle Anderson (GSW – FA), G Monte Morris (PHX – FA), G Jordan McLaughlin (FA – SAC), F Wendell Moore Jr. (DET – Trade)

Anthony Edwards is spending his summer playing for Team USA in the Olympics. This experience is only going to continue to make him a better player. Much like how we saw massive growth from Edwards after playing in the FIBA World Cup, practicing against the likes of LeBron James and Stephen Curry every day is going to have Edwards in MVP form for the 2024-25 season. The Minnesota Timberwolves as a whole are once again positioned to make a run at the Western Conference Finals, especially after replacing Kyle Anderson and Monte Morris with Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. in the draft. This team has length and athleticism, which makes them tough to stop when pushing the pace.

8. Milwaukee Bucks (-1)

Offseason re-signing: NONE

Offseason additions: G Delon Wright (1yr/3M), F Taurean Prince (1yr/3M), G AJ Johnson (Draft), F Tyler Smith (Draft)

Offseason departures: G Malik Beasley (DET – FA)

Can we truly trust Doc Rivers on the sidelines for the Milwaukee Bucks? This is going to be the biggest question Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face early on, as failure to reside at the top of the NBA power rankings will result in Rivers being put on the hot seat. The main problem that the Bucks had last season, aside from injuries, is that they never looked like they were on the same page in terms of their plan of attack. Keep a close eye on Milwaukee between now and the start of the season, as this looks like a roster that could move a piece or two in order to bring in another key contributor.

9. Orlando Magic (+4)

Offseason re-signing: F Jonathan Isaac (5yr/84M), C Goga Bitadze (2yr/25M), F/C Mo Wagner (2yr/22M), G Gary Harris (2yr/15M)

Offseason additions: G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3yr/66M), F Tristan Da Silva (Draft)

Offseason departures: G/F Joe Ingles (MIN – FA)

The Orlando Magic were one of the best defensive teams in basketball last season. Now, they have added Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. He also adds valuable three-point shooting, where the Magic ranked 24th in the league a season ago. If there is one team primed for immediate growth and potentially becoming a top team in the NBA power rankings, it is the Magic. Hop on the Magic train now because this team is going to be the best defensive group in the entire league. Although they may not have the firepower to stop teams like the Celtics and Knicks in a seven-game series, the Magic are going to cause headaches for every team they play in terms of matchups.

10. Phoenix Suns (-1)

Offseason re-signing: F Royce O'Neale (4yr/42M), C Bol Bol (1yr/2.9M), G Damion Lee (1yr/2.8M)

Offseason additions: G Monte Morris (1yr/2.8M), C Mason Plumlee (1yr/3.3M), F Ryan Dunn (Draft), C Oso Ighodaro (Draft)

Offseason departures: C Drew Eubanks (UTA – FA), G Eric Gordon (PHI – FA)

The Phoenix Suns are perhaps the biggest mystery inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings. On one hand, they have their three superstar talents: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. On the other hand, this team lacks three-point shooters and immediate, productive depth on their bench. Perhaps rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro can provide a boost of energy, but will the Suns truly rely heavily on their first-year talents to help guide their star-studded roster to a title? The Suns are going to be one of those “wait and see” types of teams entering the 2024-25 season, as their lack of depth will very likely be their downfall.

11. Indiana Pacers (-1)

Offseason re-signing: F Pascal Siakam (4yr/189M), F Obi Toppin (4yr/58M)

Offseason additions: C James Wiseman (2yr/4.8M), G/F Johnny Furphy (Draft), G Tristan Newton (Draft), F Enrique Freeman (Draft)

Offseason departures: F Jalen Smith (CHI – FA)

It was extremely fun and satisfying to watch the Indiana Pacers play during the 2023-24 season. After making the Eastern Conference Finals and NBA In-Season Tournament Finals, the Pacers are once again going to be a team to keep tabs on entering the new year. Bennedict Mathurin is going to be healthy, and Indiana has an assortment of athletic players to fill gaps around Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. If they can find ways to improve defensively, the Pacers will be a top-four team in the East.

12. Cleveland Cavaliers (-1)

Offseason re-signing: G Donovan Mitchell (3yr/150.3M)

Offseason additions: G/F Jaylon Tyson (Draft)

Offseason departures: NONE

All of the talk surrounding Donovan Mitchell wanting to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers was just the national media trying to stir the pot. Mitchell never once thought about requesting a trade during the 2023-24 season, and he was extremely happy to receive a three-year $150 million extension from the Cavs. Overall, this has been a quiet offseason for the Cavaliers, who fired head coach JB Bickerstaff and replaced him with Kenny Atkinson. It still seems like executive Koby Altman could be setting himself up to make a move in order to add more shooting on the wing, which is an area of need for the Cavs.

13. Sacramento Kings (+4)

Offseason re-signing: G Malik Monk (4yr/78M), C Alex Len (1yr/3.3M)

Offseason additions: F DeMar DeRozan (3yr/73.7M), G Jordan McLaughlin (1yr/2.4M), G Devin Carter (Draft)

Offseason departures: F Harrison Barnes (SAS – Trade), G Chris Duarte (CHI – Trade), G Davion Mitchell (TOR – Trade), F Sasha Vezenkov (TOR – Trade)

This has been a spectacular offseason for the Sacramento Kings, who oftentimes aren't known for making big moves in free agency. Not only did the Kings give Malik Monk $80 million to remain as their sixth man, but DeMar DeRozan joined De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to form a new big three in the West. DeRozan is a significant upgrade over Harrison Barnes due to his natural scoring abilities. Not to mention, DeRozan led the league in clutch-time points per game during the 2023-24 season. Expect the Kings to bounce back and make the playoffs.

14. Los Angeles Clippers (-6)

Offseason re-signing: G James Harden (2yr/70M), F/C Kai Jones (1yr/2.1M)

Offseason additions: G Kris Dunn (Unknown), F Derrick Jones Jr. (3yr/30M), F Nic Batum (2yr/9.5M), C Mo Bamba (1yr/2.6M), G Cam Christie (Draft)

Offseason departures: G/F Paul George (PHI – FA), C Mason Plumlee (PHX – FA), C Daniel Theis (NOP – FA)

Losing Paul George may not have been the worst thing for the Los Angeles Clippers in terms of their long-term financial approach. As far as being a team that can contend right now, the Clippers have certainly taken a step back. Kawhi Leonard never seems to be 100 percent healthy, and when Leonard is inevitable unavailable in the postseason again, all the pressure will fall on James Harden, who isn't the scorer he once was. Tyronn Lue has his work cut out for him, with new players like Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., and rookie Cam Christie joining the mix in LA.

15. Miami Heat (-1)

Offseason re-signing: C Bam Adebayo (3yr/166M), F Haywood Highsmith (2yr/10.8M), F Kevin Love (2yr/8m), C Thomas Bryant (1yr/2.8M)

Offseason additions: G Alec Burks (1yr/3.3M), C Kel'el Ware (Draft), G/F Pelle Larsson (Draft)

Offseason departures: F Caleb Martin (PHI – FA), C Orlando Robinson (Waived)

Do the Miami Heat have a roster problem or an injury problem? Well, the Heat seem to think their issues and inability to sustain success are a direct result of health, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. A roster of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier, and Tyler Herro should certainly have enough firepower to be among the best in the East. Caleb Martin's departure is going to be tough at the start, but the Heat still have Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Haywood Highsmith as secondary options that can step up off the bench. While they may rank 15th in the NBA power rankings right now, the Heat can absolutely turn things around to begin the 2024-25 season.

16. New Orleans Pelicans (-1)

Offseason re-signing: NONE

Offseason additions: G Dejounte Murray (ATL – Trade), C Daniel Theis (1yr/2.8M), C Yves Missi (Draft), G Antonio Reeves (Draft)

Offseason departures: C Jonas Valanciunas (WAS – FA), G Dyson Daniels (ATL – Trade), F/C Larry Nance Jr. (ATL – Trade), F Naji Marshall (DAL – FA), C Cody Zeller (ATL – Trade), F EJ Liddell (ATL – Trade)

Dejounte Murray is going to provide the New Orleans Pelicans with exactly what they have needed next to CJ McCollum in the backcourt. However, what the Pelicans decided to do with Brandon Ingram will make or break their immediate future. Ingram has one more year left on his contract, and the team is actively searching the trade market for a deal that could make sense for both parties. It continues to look unlikely that Ingram will be back in a Pelicans uniform for the new season, which is why it is hard to officially grade this organization.

17. Golden State Warriors (+1)

Offseason re-signing: NONE

Offseason additions: G Buddy Hield (4yr/37.7M), G De'Anthony Melton (1yr/12.8M), F Kyle Anderson (3yr/27.6M), G/F Lindy Waters III (OKC – Trade), C Quinten Post (Draft)

Offseason departures: G Klay Thompson (DAL – FA), G Chris Paul (SAS – FA), C Dario Saric (DEN – FA)

The Golden State Warriors did well for themselves by adding the likes of Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson to replace Chris Paul and Klay Thompson. Still, the Warriors sort of feel like an incomplete team at this time due to their pursuit of championship talent. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are not getting any younger, which is why the Warriors still view themselves as being in “win now” mode as a franchise. Lauri Markkanen continues to be the player at the top of Golden State's wish list in offseason trade talks, but the Utah Jazz have been hesitant to truly engage in conversations with teams inquiring about their star. While they have more depth than last season, it is hard to predict what the 2024-25 Warriors will look like.

18. Los Angeles Lakers (-2)

Offseason re-signing: F LeBron James (2yr/101.3M), G Max Christie (4yr/32M)

Offseason additions: G/F Dalton Knecht (Draft), G Bronny James (Draft)

Offseason departures: F Taurean Prince (MIL – FA)

Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers front office have done nothing except give LeBron James his short-term max contract and Max Christie a new four-year contract. After all the talk that the Lakers would be targeting a star this offseason, the organization failed to do so, which is why it looks likely that they will be shopping players like D'Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent in order to bring in a key secondary player like Jerami Grant or Cam Johnson. As expected, all the hype surrounding the Lakers this offseason is about LeBron James and Bronny James playing with one another in Los Angeles.

19. Memphis Grizzlies (-)

Offseason re-signing: NONE

Offseason additions: C Zach Edey (Draft), F Jaylen Wells (Draft), G Cam Spencer (Draft)

Offseason departures: NONE

Perhaps the biggest addition the Memphis Grizzlies face entering the offseason is the fact that they are going to actually be healthy for once. Ja Morant, who had season-ending surgery on his right shoulder in January, is back on the court and working out at full speed. Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart are also set to return from their injuries that sidelined them for chunks of time during the 2023-24 season. The biggest addition that the Grizzlies made, no pun intended, is two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey. Next to Jaren Jackson Jr., Edey provides rim protection and a strong rebounding presence that Memphis was in dire need of. The Grizzlies are primed for a massive bounce-back year.

20. Houston Rockets (-)

Offseason re-signing: G Aaron Holiday (2yr/9.5M), G Nate Hinton (1yr/2.1M), F Jermaine Samuels (1yr/1.8M)

Offseason additions: G Reed Sheppard (Draft), G/F AJ Griffin (ATL – Trade)

Offseason departures: NONE

The Houston Rockets have popped up in a ton of offseason trade rumors that span from All-Star players to key secondary talents. At some point, it seems like the Rockets are going to make a trade to bring in an established player in order to make a strong playoff push. However, Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green remain the focal points of this young roster that has a lot of long-term potential. The question Houston faces is whether or not they are willing to risk their young core at the expense of escalating their rebuilding process. The Rockets are good, but are they good enough to make the playoffs in a very crowded Western Conference?

21. San Antonio Spurs (+3)

Offseason re-signing: NONE

Offseason additions: G Chris Paul (1yr/10.5M), F Harrison Barnes (SAC – Trade), G Stephon Castle (Draft), G Juan Nunez (Draft), F Harrison Ingram (Draft)

Offseason departures: G Devonte' Graham (CHA – Trade)

Victor Wembanyama should have been the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, and now as he prepares for Year 2 in the league, he is going to start to gain some MVP consideration. This is especially true now that Chris Paul, one of the greatest passers in league history, is going to be his point guard. In addition to adding Paul, who will be a terrific mentor for rookie Stephon Castle, the San Antonio Spurs also ended up with Harrison Barnes as an extension of the DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade. Everything is going to be a lot easier in San Antonio for Wembanyama.

22. Utah Jazz (+1)

Offseason re-signing: NONE

Offseason additions: C Drew Eubanks (2yr/10M), F Cody Williams (Draft) , G Isaiah Collier (Draft), F/C Kyle Filipowski (Draft)

Offseason departures: G Kris Dunn (LAC – FA), C Omer Yurtseven (Waived)

Lauri Markkanen continues to dominate trade discussions being held around the NBA. Whether or not the Jazz will actually entertain the idea of moving on from the All-Star forward is the biggest question mark. The Jazz don't seem to have a set path right now. Although talent exists on this roster, Utah isn't in any position to contend if they were to sneak into the playoffs. Only two options exist for the Jazz at this time: reset and trade Markkanen, or go out and bring in a player like Zach LaVine to try and improve right away. Gathering future assets and continuing to build their youthful core seems like the best avenue for the Jazz at this time, who are among the bottom-10 teams in the NBA power rankings.

23. Atlanta Hawks (-2)

Offseason re-signing: NONE

Offseason additions: F Zaccharie Risacher (Draft), G Dyson Daniels (NOP – Trade), F/C Larry Nance Jr. (NOP – Trade), C Cody Zeller (3yr/11M), F EJ Liddell (NOP – Trade), G/F Nikola Djurisic (Draft)

Offseason departures: G Dejounte Murray (NOP – Trade), G/F AJ Griffin (HOU – Trade)

Trae Young doesn't appear to be on the trade block after the Atlanta Hawks moved on from Dejounte Murray. Now, they bring in the No. 1 overall pick in Zaccharie Risacher, a player who is still developing as a 3-and-D type of wing. The good news for the Hawks is that trading Murray brought them a handful of unique players for depth. Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., and Cody Zeller are all key bench talents that could possibly be moved for even more value. It is clear to see that the Hawks have taken a step back to acquire future value.

24. Charlotte Hornets (+1)

Offseason re-signing: F Miles Bridges (3yr/75M)

Offseason additions: G Josh Green (DAL – Trade), G Reggie Jackson (DEN – Trade), G Devonte' Graham (SAS – Trade [WAIVED]), F Tidjane Salaun (Draft), G KJ Simpson (Draft)

Offseason departures: F Davis Bertans (Waived), G Bryce McGowens (Waived), F Aleksej Pokusevski (Waived)

LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Miles Bridges present upside for the Charlotte Hornets. The problem is that Ball hasn't been healthy. Charles Lee is now the head coach in Charlotte, and he is going to shift the Hornets' culture. This franchise will no longer be known for residing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, as Lee is going to get the most out of his players, especially the young, high-potential players on this roster. The Hornets may not make the playoffs, but they certainly won't finish in the bottom five of the league or in the NBA power rankings like they have the previous few seasons.

25. Portland Trail Blazers (+1)

Offseason re-signing: NONE

Offseason additions: F Deni Avdija (WAS – Trade), C Donovan Clingan (Draft)

Offseason departures: G Malcolm Brogdon

Are the Portland Trail Blazers taking a page out of the Timberwolves' plan for success by pairing Donovan Clingan with Deandre Ayton? This duo has a chance to be productive, but the rest of the Blazers needs some work. Shaedon Sharpe has been all hype and no production due to his injuries, and there is still no telling what Portland will do with Jerami Grant. The one good move they did make was to bring in Deni Avdija, who has a really friendly contract given his production on the wing.

26. Toronto Raptors (+2)

Offseason re-signing: F Scottie Barnes (5yr/224M), G Immanuel Quickley (5yr/162.5M), Garrett Temple (1yr/3.3M)

Offseason additions: G Davion Mitchell (SAC – Trade), F Sasha Vezenkov (SAC – Trade), G Ja'Kobe Walter (Draft), F Jonathan Mogbo (Draft), G Jamal Shead (Draft), F Ulrich Chomche (Draft)

Offseason departures: F Jalen McDaniels (SAC – Trade)

The Toronto Raptors are running things back despite winning only 25 games last year. Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Scottie Barnes are a talented trio, but the fact of the matter is that the Raptors don't have a clear No. 1 option on their team like they did in 2019 with Kawhi Leonard. That is why this organization is still going to reside near the bottom of the standings.

27. Chicago Bulls (-5)

Offseason re-signing: F Patrick Williams (5yr/90M)

Offseason additions: G Josh Giddey (OKC – Trade), G Chris Duarte (SAC – Trade), F Jalen Smith (3yr/27M), F Matas Buzelis (Draft)

Offseason departures: F DeMar DeRozan (SAC – FA), G Alex Caruso (OKC – Trade), C Andre Drummond (PHI – FA)

Alex Caruso is in Oklahoma City. DeMar DeRozan is in Sacramento. The next step for the Chicago Bulls, who are on the brink of a rebuild and sitting at the bottom of the NBA power rankings, is to move Zach LaVine for absolutely anything they can get at this point since no team has shown interest in him. The Bulls are going young, as Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis will be their two immediate focal points during the 2024-25 season. Honestly, with the amount of production he will see, Buzelis is certainly an early dark horse for Rookie of the Year.

28. Brooklyn Nets (-1)

Offseason re-signing: C Nic Claxton (4yr/97M), F/C Trendon Watford (1yr/2.7M)

Offseason additions: F Bojan Bogdanovic (NYK – Trade), G Shake Milton (NYK – Trade), C Mamadi Diakite (NYK – Trade)

Offseason departures: F Mikal Bridges (NYK – Trade), F Keita Bates-Diop (NYK – Trade)

No more Mikal Bridges likely means Cam Johnson will be on the move from the Brooklyn Nets soon. A decision to move on from Bridges was not easy for the Nets to make, but GM Sean Marks did an excellent job of bringing back lost draft picks from years past. The 2024-25 season will be a rebuilding year for Brooklyn, yet they have a plethora of valuable draft assets to utilize at their disposal moving forward. Just because they are near the bottom of the NBA power rankings doesn't mean Brooklyn will be here for long.

29. Detroit Pistons (-)

Offseason re-signing: Cade Cunningham (5yr/224M), Simone Fontecchio (2yr/16M)

Offseason additions: F Tobias Harris (2yr/52M), G Malik Beasley (1yr/6M), G Tim Hardaway Jr. (DAL – Trade), C Paul Reed (PHI – Waivers), F Wendell Moore Jr. (MIN – Trade), F Ron Holland (Draft), F Bobi Klintman (Draft)

Offseason departures: C James Wiseman (IND – FA), G Quentin Grimes (DAL – Trade)

JB Bickerstaff and Trajan Langdon are the latest to inherit this messy Detroit Pistons roster. Cade Cunningham has been the Pistons' only bright spot for years, which is why they brought in veterans like Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr. this offseason. Still, the Pistons are far from being anything noteworthy in the East.

30. Washington Wizards (-)

Offseason re-signing: C Richaun Holmes (2yr/25.9M)

Offseason additions: G Malcolm Brogdon (POR – Trade), C Jonas Valanciunas (3yr/30.3M), F/C Alexandre Sarr (Draft) G Kyshawn George

Offseason departures: F Deni Avdija (POR – Trade), G Landry Shamet (Waived)

The Washington Wizards won only 15 games last season. It is not hard to believe that they will win less during the 2024-25 season. The additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Jonas Valanciunas seem like short-term moves for the Wizards, as they could easily be flipped for more future assets. Alex Sarr is the focal point of the Wizards' offseason, as he will immediately pair with Bilal Coulibaly to make an athletic and lengthy duo that could rise up in the East moving forward. At the end of the day, this team is right where they belong at the bottom of the NBA power rankings.