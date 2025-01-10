As the Atlanta Hawks make their way through the unpredictable landscape of the 2024-25 NBA season, trade rumors are beginning to heat up. Despite sitting with a respectable 19-19 record, there’s a growing belief that the current roster may lack the firepower necessary to truly challenge in the Eastern Conference. For the Hawks to truly solidify their status as a legitimate playoff contender, a significant trade might be the spark they need. With that in mind, here are three trade targets that the Hawks could pursue this season. These are players who could help turn the tide and push the franchise toward a more competitive future.

Season Update

The Hawks’ cautious approach to trades has largely proven successful. Major deals involving players like Cam Reddish, John Collins, and Kevin Huerter have aged well. Meanwhile, moves they didn’t make, such as trading away Trae Young, have also appeared to be wise decisions. This could put the Hawks in a similar position as the trade deadline approaches, with rival teams eyeing various players on their roster.

One player often mentioned in trade rumors is De’Andre Hunter. His role as the team’s sixth man has elevated his value. At the same time, the Hawks have been disappointed by the lack of production from Bogdan Bogdanovic. This could create a potential trade opportunity. If another team expresses interest in one of their assets, will the Hawks pull the trigger and make a move, possibly offloading one of their key players?

Here we will discuss the top three players whom the Atlanta Hawks must consider as trade targets for the 2024-25 season.

The Hawks have made slight adjustments to their roster over the past few seasons. They are now reaping the rewards of young stars emerging as legitimate co-stars alongside Young. Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels look poised for significant roles in the franchise’s future. With the team’s core showing promise, the addition of a veteran presence could be just what they need to take the next step. Jimmy Butler’s leadership could be crucial in pushing Young, Johnson, and Daniels to reach their full potential.

Currently, Butler is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game this season. He has shed some of his ball-handling responsibilities to Tyler Herro. However, Butler has also taken a new role as a high-impact 3-and-D wing. A player like him would be a valuable addition to the Hawks. He could provide a steady scoring presence and a strong mentor for younger players like Daniels. Right now, Atlanta is starting rookie Zaccharie Risascher at the three-spot. However, Butler would be a massive upgrade, both offensively and defensively.

Another potential target for the Hawks is Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old wing has immense potential. Sure, Kuminga has had an important role in the Warriors’ rotation. However, there is growing uncertainty about his future in Golden State. This is especially true as the team’s veteran core ages. With the Warriors potentially looking to win now, Kuminga may become available on the trade market.

Kuminga’s appeal lies in his versatility and upside. That's true even if his shooting isn’t as consistent as that of De’Andre Hunter. The Hawks are currently stuck with Hunter’s four-year, $90 million contract. That said, a trade for Kuminga would give them the opportunity to hit reset on his deal. The young forward is due for a new contract after this season. Kuminga's potential as a combo forward could help the Hawks address their depth issues. He would provide another dynamic piece alongside Young. If Atlanta is willing to make the move, Kuminga could be a long-term addition to the roster, despite his clashes in Golden State.

Yes, the Hawks have been playing solid basketball recently. However, finding a backup point guard to relieve Young should be a priority. Ideally, the Hawks would add a veteran guard with playoff experience to ensure they’re prepared for postseason pressure. That’s where Malcolm Brogdon could come in. Remember that the lowly Washington Wizards are potentially open to moving him.

Brogdon is an experienced scorer and playmaker who could help ease the workload on Young. He could offer a reliable presence when the star guard needs rest. With his experience in high-stakes playoff games, Brogdon would bring the poise and leadership that a young team like the Hawks needs to succeed in the postseason. His ability to guard multiple positions would also give Atlanta a much-needed boost on the defensive end. Adding Brogdon could be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Hawks. He would address their backup point guard situation while strengthening their overall roster.

Looking ahead

In conclusion, the Atlanta Hawks are positioned to make impactful moves as they continue to build toward a more competitive future. While the team has made steady progress with its young core, adding a proven veteran or a high-upside player could be the key to unlocking their full potential. Jimmy Butler’s leadership and versatility would provide the Hawks with an immediate upgrade at the wing, while Jonathan Kuminga’s potential could add much-needed depth and flexibility for the future. On the other hand, Malcolm Brogdon’s veteran presence could help lighten the load for Trae Young and provide much-needed depth in the backcourt. As the trade deadline approaches, the Hawks have several options to explore that could help them take the next step in their pursuit of postseason success. Whatever path they choose, a strategic trade could be the difference-maker in their quest for a deeper playoff run.