Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow raised more concerns about his calf injury after admitting that he's not sure about its severity.

Burrow has been dealing with a right calf injury since picking it up over the summer, and he appeared to reaggravate it late in their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens. He was seen limping off the field and getting the injury treated.

While Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor tried to play down the issue by noting that the quarterback would have been able to return had they earned another possession towards the end of the showdown, Joe Cool didn't help himself when he shared that he's “not sure how it's going to feel the next couple days.”

“It's pretty sore right now. No telling how it's going to feel. So, I think we're going to take it day by day,” Burrow told reporters after their 27-24 loss to the Ravens, via ESPN.

When asked if he feels the calf problem could be a long-term issue throughout the 2023 season, Burrow shared that it's a possibility since such injuries can linger and tricky to recover from.

“Whenever you have these kind of things, it's always ongoing. It's always something that you're managing,” Burrow added.

While it does look like Joe Burrow can tolerate the pain of his calf injury, nothing is guaranteed when it comes to his status. If it comes to a point that there's a risk of him worsening his calf problem, then don't be surprised if the Bengals decide to give him a rest.