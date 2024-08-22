On Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers designated former Gold Glover and All-Star Jason Heyward for assignment following a below-average and underperforming season for the club. Heyward, 35, is a seasoned outfielder known for his defensive prowess and leadership. He spent two seasons with the club after re-signing to a one-year deal this past offseason.

As teams begin to assess their needs as October and playoff baseball looms, Heyward presents an intriguing opportunity to clubs looking to add veteran presence and a lefty bat to their roster.

Here's a look at four potential landing destinations where Heyward could make a significant impact and provide a major boost.

Jason Heyward bolsters Yankees' outfield depth

The New York Yankees have experienced a turbulent season with injuries and poor outfield play from the likes of Trent Grisham and Alex Verdugo. Adding Jason Heyward to the mix provides the Yankees with a reliable and experienced option. Heyward's versatility in the outfield could address some of the depth issues for the club, especially poor defensive performances from Grisham.

Heyward's potential to provide solid defense and veteran leadership could be instrumental for the Bronx Bombers as they attempt to chase down the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East standings. Heyward is no stranger to stepping up to lead in October, as evidenced by his speech during a rain delay in Game 7 of the World Series in 2016 in Cleveland. His experience in high-pressure situations could complement the current roster and provide the team with an edge in the postseason race.

Orioles need veteran presence

The Baltimore Orioles have emerged as a formidable team in the AL East thanks to their ever growing list of young talent and solid pitching. However, what lacks on this roster is veteran presence to guide their young roster and provide reliable depth. Heyward, with his track record of leadership and reliability, could fit this squad perfectly.

Heyward's defensive capabilities and his ability to contribute as a role player, as he did with the Dodgers, will help the Orioles manage their outfield rotation and development of young talent effectively. His postseason experience and his clutch gene could be a valuable asset for the a team that is looking to make a deep postseason run after falling short in 2023.

Furthermore, Heyward's leadership can help the younger players with guidance and the pressure of a playoff race, veteran leadership and guidance they lacked last October.

Padres searching for outfield reinforcements

The San Diego Padres have been on fire since the All-star break, posting a record of 22-6 since the Midsummer Classic. After falling short last season, the Padres look to continue their hot streak to make a postseason push.

While the club is playing well, their roster lacks outfield depth. With Ha-Seong Kim being put on the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, the team should consider moving Tatis back to shortstop and picking up Heyward for the open spot in RF.

It's no secret the Padres have more shortstops on the roster than any other position, and a Heyward pick-up could help with the slumps in the outfield for the club. His veteran presence paired with that of Manny Machado can provide the team with valuable lessons and leadership that is huge for any postseason run. His ability to play any position in the outfield and playing it well can provide the Padres with stability they lack.

If the Padres are looking to strengthen their roster for a serious postseason push, Heyward would be a cost-effective option to bolster their outfield depth and contribute in a meaningful way during the final stretch of the season.

Jason Heyward returns to the Braves

Jason Heyward's MLB journey began with the Atlanta Braves back in 2010, where he was a highly touted prospect and quickly became a fan favorite. A reunion with the Braves could be a win-win scenario for both parties.

Atlanta is in need of a versatile outfielder, with players like Ramon Laureano and Michael Harris II struggling. Heyward's familiarity with the Braves organization coupled with his experience and gold glove defense makes him an ideal candidate for a team that's barley holding on the the final NL Wild Card spot as we near October.

Heyward's ability to play multiple outfield positions could provide a boost as far as depth goes, and while his offensive numbers have fluctuated over the years, he brings valuable veteran experience and a winning mentality that could benefit any roster, specifically the Braves. Not only is he a fan-favorite, but his well rounded skill set and leadership qualities make him an appealing option.

Additionally, his leadership qualities and previous success in Atlanta could help rejuvenate and even boost the Braves beat up and injured roster, morale, and confidence as they continue to fight for a spot in the postseason.