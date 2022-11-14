Published November 14, 2022

By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The Buffalo Bills just lost back-to-back games after they fell in overtime to the streaking Minnesota Vikings, 33-30, at home in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. Now at 6-3, the Bills have fallen to a tie for second place in the AFC East. Here are the four Bills most to blame for their Week 10 loss vs. the Vikings.

This was a game with a few false endings. Late in the fourth period, it seemed like the Bills had this wrapped in a bow, but a key turnover happened. And then it looked like it was the Vikings who’d win in regulation before the Bills sent the game into overtime with a field goal. During OT, the Vikings drew first blood and looked well on their way to win before Josh Allen led the Bills down the field. For a while, it looked like the Bills would steal the win before the final interception by Minnesota’s Patrick Peterson.

It was a crazy game, which made it a prime Game of the Year candidate for the 2022-23 season.

Of course, it was quite disappointing for the Bills. Keep in mind that the previous time they lost a home game with a halftime lead of 14 or more was way back in 1968 at the old War Memorial Stadium. Next week, the Bills will play the struggling 3-6 Cleveland Browns in front of Bills Mafia.

Let us look at the four Bills most to blame for their Week 10 loss vs. the Vikings.

4. Bills Run Defense

If anyone still thinks that the Bills’ run defense is solid, then they better have another think coming. Buffalo had some good moments stopping the run in this game, sure, but they also opened some gaps that enabled the Vikings to gain a ton of ground yardage.

To wit, running back Dalvin Cook led Minnesota with 119 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. Cook also had a huge run in the third quarter to keep Minnesota in the game after falling down by 17. That was a pivotal moment that was a key turning point for the Vikings. Rookie Bills CB Christian Benford was alone in the hole and couldn’t make the tackle.

This underscores how opposing teams can really hurt the Bills — run the friggin’ ball. And well, next week when they face the Browns, they’ll be facing the dynamic backfield duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

3. CBs Christian Benford and Dane Jackson

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson just absolutely dominated the Buffalo secondary. In particular, he repeatedly exploited the aforementioned Benford and Dane Jackson. Jefferson even lured Benford into two massive penalties. And then at 4th and 18, with the game on the line, Jefferson pulled off a spectacular one-handed grab away from backup safety Cam Lewis.

Take note, though, that Buffalo was without safety Jordan Poyer, defensive end Gregory Rousseau, cornerback Kaiiir Elam, and cornerback Tre’Davious White in this game. Injuries have been a story for much of the season, but they were really felt in this loss to the Vikings.

Remember, though, that every NFL team is dealing with injuries. Successful teams find a way to adapt. That’s the challenge for the Bills secondary now — how will it adapt? Keep in mind that the Bills want to win their next two games against the Browns and the Lions if they want to win the AFC or even simply the AFC East.

2. RB Devin Singletary

Bills RB Devin Singletary finished with only 47 yards on 13 attempts, though it appeared early in the game that he might have been trending for a much bigger production. On the Bills’ first touchdown drive, he even had a 21-yard gain. Take note that hit the end zone not once but twice in this game.

However, aside from those two massive carries, he had a rather quiet and ineffective day. In addition, Singletary also did not see a single receiving target in Week 10. If this offense wants to be more explosive, they certainly need to involve Singletary a lot more.

It was clear in this game that when the Bills really needed to run the ball, they just could not do so consistently. In fact, during the second half, four of the Bills’ ten running attempts were for two yards or less. Ouch.

1. QB Josh Allen

Star Bills QB Josh Allen has always been known as a clutch performer. He never shies away from the big plays, and that’s what he did against the Vikings. The results, however, were quite uneven.

Recall that Allen was not 100 percent. Despite scarcely practicing all week, he still played through his elbow injury. Unfortunately for Allen and the Bills, his turnover issues came to haunt them.

Remember that Allen’s ability to create explosive plays with both his arm and legs is one of his most valuable assets. However, the same big-game hunting cost the Bills at key moments in this matchup.

Allen threw his first interception after Dalvin Cook’s 81-yard touchdown on fourth down. That gave Minnesota a ton of momentum and confidence. The Vikings pulled within four points after Peterson returned that first pick for 39 yards. And then of course in OT, Allen threw the game-deciding pick — also to Peterson.

Allen and the Buffalo coaches need to find a happy medium between making big plays and just focusing on practical, incremental gains. As of this writing, Josh Allen now has the most interceptions in the NFL his season with 10. Six of those have come in the last three games alone.