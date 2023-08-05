Social media sensational Jake Paul has lived a much of his life in the public eye, and that certainly hasn't changed as he's transitioned to becoming a mainstream sports celebrity as a boxer. He has continued to build his burgeoning brand off of controversy, outlandish stunts and his loud personality. But there's still plenty you might not know about the 26-year-old ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Nate Diaz on Saturday night.

Here are four little known facts about Jake Paul.

4. Jake Paul was fired from Disney after neighbor's complaints

Jake Paul has quite the list of controversies to his name—more than can fit into this piece, and included but not limited to accusations of sexual assault, a federal search warrant exercised on his property, COVID-19 hoax claims, accusations of scamming his fans and a looting and trespassing incident in an Arizona mall. However, do you know the real reason he left Disney's Bizaardvark?

This is yet another controversy you've likely have forgotten. Paul was fired before the end of the show's three-season run.

According to Paul, his firing was due to a 2017 report in which neighbors characterized his many antics in Los Angeles' upscale Beverley Grove area as a public nuisance. By the time he was on Bizaardvark, Paul was already filming various stunts and pranks that left his neighbors…unhappy. When they aired those complaints and they hit the public view, that was it for his time on Disney Channel.

We'll always have Paul's Disney channel intro, though.

3. Jake Paul has been “married” twice

Lost in the many controversies of Jake Paul's career, and the fewer but equally intense ones of brother Logan, is the fact that Jake has been “married.” Twice.

The first time was back in 2017, when he was dating fellow content creator Erika Costell. The wedding was not ever legally binding and the couple eventually broke things off, going their separate ways.

That first fake wedding pales in comparison to the second, though. This one you may remember from back in 2019, when Paul and internet personality Tana Mongeau married after three months of dating. The wedding was a massive success for the pair, who generated an estimated $600 million of media value for the stunt.

Like nearly everything Paul does, though, there was plenty of accompanying controversy. Mongeau later claimed that the wedding night was “hell,” and while she dealt with a family emergency the next day, Paul went on to their “honeymoon” by himself anyway.

2. Jake Paul is a big Olivia Rodrigo fan (maybe predicted her success?)

Jake Paul and Olivia Rodrigo may seem like names on complete opposite ends of the celebrity/entertainment spectrum today, but that wasn't always the case. The two actually shared the screen for Paul's first mainstream acting gig on Disney's Bizaardvark.

Back in December 2021, in a short profile for US Weekly, Paul mentioned that he was still a big fan of the singer and former co-star, with his favorite song being mega-hit “Driver's License.” Even stranger, in a profile for the LA Times, Rodrigo claimed that Jake Paul was the first person to identify her as a future mainstream star and encourage her to follow her dreams.

Of Paul, Rodrigo said, “I haven’t seen him since he left the show. But the last thing he said to me was, ‘You’re gonna sell out stadiums one day, kid.’” Maybe if he ever grows tired of boxing, Paul can settle into the Hollywood talent ID industry.

1. An Original Vine Star

Jake Paul and his brother Logan first made their names back on the now-defunct social media platform Vine, starting a decade ago in 2013. The Pauls mastered the short-form content that Vine offered, and gained millions of views and followers by the time Vine went dark.

Much of their content was actually an insightful identification of trends that would remain popular on social media platforms today. Pranks and challenge videos were two of the biggest and most popular types of videos the Paul brothers identified and created. On Vine, they found a platform that set them up for future influencer success as they honed their ideas for content, video editing and recording and gained positive reinforcement and results from any attention they got—positive or negative.