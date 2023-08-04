When Ricochet and Logan Paul take the ring in the opening match of SummerSlam this Saturday in Detroit, it will be a classic example of the haves versus the have-nots.

Initially signing with the promotion back in 2018 after having spent 13 years working on his craft on the indies, when Ricochet made his debut in a dark match against the future Giovanni Vinci for NXT, he had already amassed 1,058 matches on his resume for promotions ranging from New Japan to Chikara, Dragon Gate, PWG, and everywhere in between. Though his career on the main roster has had plenty of ups, for the most part, he's been spinning his wheels without generating much traction, as the pride of Alton, Illinois has worked just five singles matches on Premium Live Events over his five years with the company, with the most recent of which coming in a return to NXT versus Carmelo Hayes last fall.

And as for Paul? Well, he's only worked six matches, period – all of which came on a PLE – with a seven set for SummerSlam against the “One and Only.”

Does Ricochet resent his soon-to-be foe's quick path to WWE prominence? Well, none other than Chris Van Vliet had the wherewithal to ask what the former “Prince Puma” thought of Paul when he signed with the promotion and let it be known that at the time, he didn't really think too much of him one way or another.

“I never had any preconceived notions. I just think, we have people come in all the time, so it's nothing new to me,” Ricochet said via Wrestletalk. “Seeing that he was actually at the PC [WWE Performance Center] training with Shawn (Michaels) and people down there and putting the work in for the match — the tag match with Miz and the other match with Miz. When he initially came in, I was curious to see what happened, and then to see what he's done since has been pretty cool.”

Now, clearly, Ricochet's opinion has changed, as, while he appreciates his foe's athleticism, he understands that he simply isn't a good person and may even be using his spot in WWE more for an increased profile than a genuine love of the sport. Still, in professional wrestling, it's not about how you got your opportunity but what you do with it when it comes around. If Ricochet wants to prove experience outweighs social medial follower counts, then he has a perfect opportunity to do just that at SummerSlam.

Ricochet reflects on the origins of his famous double jump Royal Rumble spot.

Elsewhere in his promotional tour ahead of SummerSlam, this time with Sporting News’ Andrea Hale, Ricochet was asked about his infamous double jump spot with Logan Paul and how that all came together. Though at the time, Ricochet didn't know if the spot would develop into anything more than a one-off move made for social media, when he heard the cheers from the crowd, the idea of a future match between the duo felt more and more like a possibility.

“Not that I knew anything was going to happen or whatever, but when we collided, and we come down, and are sitting there in pain, you can hear like a rumbling,” Ricochet said via E Wrestling News. “It felt like it started, and then it grew. Hearing that, it's like, ‘Okay, I do think there's something here between us,' but other than that, I didn't have any other thoughts other than there is obviously something some sort of chemistry between he and I. So, in that moment, I didn't necessarily think, ‘Oh, there's going to be stuff,' but I did think there's something here, for sure.”

While Ricochet clearly had the athleticism, will, and desire to make it look magical, the concept for the move actually came from the producing duo of Shane “Hurricane” Helms and Jamie Noble, who felt as though the high flyer could make a special moment with the elder Paul brother.

“I mean, you just got a couple of crazy people thinking of crazy stuff, trying to get everybody off their feet,” Ricochet added. “You got guys in the back like Hurricane and Jamie Noble and all these creative minds, you know what I mean? They're just, especially with me, everybody always is like, ‘Oh, I had an idea. I thought maybe Ricochet could do it.' They're like, ‘I can't do it, but maybe Ricochet can.' Usually, if I do something, it's because I got an idea from somebody else. Usually, yeah, everyone's ideas are for me. Because they say, ‘Well, I can't do it, but I thought maybe you could.'”

Will SummerSlam feature an equally memorable moment for Ricochet and Paul, maybe one designed especially for social media? Most definitely, and regardless of who comes up with it, it's clear it will live on forever in both performers' highlight reels forever.