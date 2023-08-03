The wait is finally over. After the fight was first announced back in April, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are finally set to lock horns when they face each other in a 10-round, 185-pound boxing match Saturday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

It will be Paul's first boxing match since suffering his lone career defeat to Tommy Fury earlier this year. For the YouTube-turned-boxer, it will now be back to the tried and tested formula of facing MMA fighters past their prime as former UFC star Diaz makes his professional boxing debut. But unlike previous MMA fighters, Diaz is not that old while he has plenty of experience in the boxing world.

So with all that said, here are four of the biggest questions going into the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match this weekend.

Will it be a pay-per-view success?

Paul's a mainstream draw, but not all his fights have performed well in terms of pay-per-view buys.. Although there were unique circumstances at play, he believed his fight with Anderson Silva did just around 200,000 to 300,000 buys. The contest with Fury fared much better, with claims of more than 500,000 buys. Nakisa Bidarian, Paul's MVP Promotions co-founder, even asserted that the number exceeded 800,000. However, Fury was a somewhat mainstream star who had just delivered Paul's first defeat.

So the question is, does Paul's stock get affected now that he's no longer undefeated and we see a drop in pay-per-view buys? It seems unlikely for now, but even if it does, will “The Problem Child” be helped by the star power of Diaz? Although Diaz is 38 and a largely inactive fighter, he still remained a major draw in the UFC and it's fair to say a good number of MMA fans will be tuning in. Just how many will certainly be interesting to see, but if this fight does better or even close to the Fury fight numbers, it will be considered a massive success.

Can Jake Paul manage 10 rounds?

The fight was originally eight rounds, but later changed to 10 rounds at the request of Diaz. That means it will be the first time Paul competes in a 10-round fight. The former Disney star claimed Diaz requested it because he knew he'd have the advantage in the later rounds. That's a fair point as Diaz is a cardio and volume machine, so if he can weather the early storm, he will be greatly favored against Paul later on in the fight.

That said, Paul had no issue with the request and accepted it in an effort to prove himself to the doubters. He will no doubt be training hard for those extra two rounds, but even in eight-rounders, he's never really looked comfortable for the whole duration of a fight as he's had moments where he slowed down. He can't afford such moments against Diaz, so it will certainly be interesting to see how he approaches the fight knowing there's an extra six minutes of combat involved.

Will Nate Diaz's boxing experience play any role?

As aforementioned, Diaz is not like Paul's previous MMA opponents. Unlike Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Silva, Diaz primarily utilizes a boxing style in MMA. Not to mention, he's been involved in the world of boxing for a while, not only regularly helping former light heavyweight champion and pound-for-pound king Andre Ward with his training camps, but also sparring with current WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis — and not looking too shabby either.

Another aspect that makes things very interesting is Diaz won't have to worry about takedowns or getting slowed down by leg kicks as he usually did in the UFC — he will solely be boxing. So with all those things in consideration, we could be in store for an extremely intriguing contest unlike Paul's previous boxing matches.

Can Nate Diaz's chin handle Jake Paul's power?

Diaz has been known for his granite chin in the UFC where there are much smaller 4oz gloves in play. After all, he's only been finished twice in his long MMA career and never been put out cold either. His fight with Paul will feature bigger 10oz gloves, but even with those gloves, the latter was able to knock out the likes of Askren and Woodley. Could the same happen to Diaz?

The Stockton native is older now and Paul will also have a significant speed, size and weight advantage over him as well. But if Diaz is able to eat Paul's power punches early on, he has a great shot at not only beating Paul, but potentially finishing him by knockout as well.