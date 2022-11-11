Published November 11, 2022

By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The Clemson Tigers’ spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings shocked the world. Widely projected at No. 5, the team surprisingly made it into the top -our. However, that fairytale quickly became a nightmare.

In the first game after the rankings were unveiled, the Tigers suffered a blowout 35-14 loss to the then-unranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Following the result, Clemson fell all the way to No. 10, needing a miracle over the season’s remainder to reposition itself for a Playoff berth.

Much of the blame for Clemson’s recent struggles has been aimed at quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. The junior had a solid start to the 2022 season, leading the Tigers to a 7-0 record, totaling 21 touchdowns (17 passing and four rushing) against just three turnovers. However, his two games were far from perfect.

Against Syracuse, Uiagalelei went just 13-of-21 for 138 yards, no touchdowns and two picks. He got benched in the third quarter as backup Cade Klubnik led the comeback victory. Uiagalelei had another poor performance last week, going 27-of-39 for 191 yards for a score and an interception in the loss to Notre Dame.

The criticism surrounding Uiagalelei has increased for the past couple of weeks, enough to make head coach Dabo Swinney consider a change at quarterback. But is it really time to officially bench Uiagalelei and start Klubnik?

4. Klubnik has already shown his potential on the field

It is not uncommon for freshman quarterbacks to sit out or come off the bench during their NCAA debuts. Reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young only played seven games, all as a backup, in his freshman year at Alabama. Tom Brady redshirted as a freshman for Michigan and appeared in just two games the next season.

It seems Cade Klubnik is following a path similar to Young’s, but the Tiger is showing his abilities right away. Klubnik is not simply playing garbage minutes, but he is stepping up when Uiagalele is struggling.

Cade Klubnik with his first career TD pass and DJ Uiagalelei was LOVING it 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QnZ8cMH6Zx — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 6, 2022

In the ACC Atlantic clash against then-No. 14 Syracuse Orange, Klubnik entered the game in the third quarter and led the Tigers to a comeback. Although he went just 2-for-4 for 19 yards, his play was crucial to the final result. Clubnik did not commit any turnovers, while Uiagalelei gave the ball away twice.

Despite being a freshman, Klubnik has already shown he is a starting-caliber college quarterback. Perhaps this final three-game sequence is the perfect moment to insert him in the starting lineup.

3. His high school numbers are too good to ignore

A five-star prospect, Klubnik enjoyed a historic career at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas. He had 7,426 yards for 86 touchdowns against seven interceptions, winning three state championships in the process.

Based on what the team is producing in recent games, it is difficult to ignore what the Tigers have on their bench. Klubnik could be a solution for the team after the disappointing loss to Notre Dame. He took care of the football remarkably well in high school, which could be key as Uiagalelei has thrown five interceptions this year.

2. The Tigers’ three-game home stand is the perfect time to start him

While it is a risk to start a true freshman quarterback so late in the season, this might be the best situation for Klubnik, all things considered.

The Tigers will play their final three games of the regular season at home against unranked opponents. They have a great chance to finish the regular season 11-1.

The Louisville Cardinals are just 3-3 in AAC play. Miami (FL) is one of the biggest disappointments in the 2022 season, going from No. 16 to unranked with a losing record. Finally, South Carolina has a 6-3 record.

Those teams are not necessarily easy opponents, but they are not the hardest out there. They should give Klubnik an interesting first challenge, but enough to allow him to show what he can do.

1. Clemson is far from the CFP but poised for the ACC Championship Game, so why not start thinking about the future?

The fall to No. 10 and the remaining schedule make things complicated for Clemson’s CFP quest. However, the team is just one win away from clinching the AAC Atlantic and securing a bid to the conference championship game. Why not start preparing Klubnik for the future?

The young quarterback has the talent that could help the Tigers finish the season strong. Additionally, with him behind center, Clemson might have better chances at defeating North Carolina in a potential ACC Championship matchup.

A conference title might be the only significant feat the Tigers can accomplish this season. Should Swinney name Klubnik the starter for the remainder of 2022, the team will not only have better chances of a title, but it will give fans hopes of a brighter future in the “Death Valley.”