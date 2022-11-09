By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Alabama and Clemson’s football programs each took shocking losses this past Saturday, ones that many predicted would have serious implications in the College Playoff rankings.

Well, that forecast came to pass, as the Crimson Tide dropped three spots to number nine, while the Tigers fell from number four to 10. These rankings weren’t just the aftermath following two huge upsets, though.

It was a historic ranking- and an unfortunate one- for both Alabama and Clemson. Here’s the insane history that was made on Tuesday night after the College Football Playoff rankings dropped, as noted by Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press.

Per Russo, it’s the first time in the history of the College Football Playoff rankings that both Alabama and Clemson find themselves outside the top-six teams.

It’s a testament to just how dominant Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney’s programs have been over the years, as they’ve had an almost metronome-like ability to make the Playoff.

This year, the chances of that happening aren’t good. Alabama football nearly lost to Texas, then suffered defeats to two ranked teams in Tennessee and LSU. The Tide essentially have to win out- and get some help- to make the Playoff.

Meanwhile, Clemson football has had some close calls against Wake Forest and Syracuse, as well as a blowout loss to unranked Notre Dame last week. They’ll have a similarly tough path to the College Playoff.

Most of all, it’s a sign of the times changing. Gone are the days- at least this year- where the Tide and the Tigers roll their way to the College Football Playoff.