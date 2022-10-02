A couple of NCAA football programs are looking for new head coaches. With their seasons not really going the way they had hoped, both Arizona State football and Nebraska football are looking for upgrades to fill the void on the sidelines. We have four reasons why they should strongly consider Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders.

Yes, Deion Sanders is an incredible athlete and modern sports icon, but he is so much more. He is already 15-2 in his last 17 games as the head coach of Jackson State football. That includes 4-0 this season. He is also the first person to ever sign the No. 1 prospect in America (cornerback Travis Hunter) to an FCS school.

So, here are the four reasons Deion Sanders should be considered for the Nebraska and Arizona State head coaching jobs.

Let’s start the coaching carousel. Deion Sanders ➡️ Nebraska. Who says no? pic.twitter.com/XlwxsXRlpU — Derek Kopp (@DerekKoppTV) September 11, 2022

4. Deion Sanders draws from a wealth of professional experience

Deion Sanders holds a very unique distinction. He is the only pro athlete to have played in both the Super Bowl and the World Series, as well as the only player to have hit a home run in MLB and record an interception in the NFL in the same week. That’s crazy, right?

Keep in mind that he also played in two different games, from two different leagues, in two different sports, and in two different cities all on the same day. He did that on October 11, 1992. Sanders and the Atlanta Falcons faced the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami on that day. Following that, he traveled to Pittsburgh to join the Atlanta Braves for their National League Championship Series game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

That certainly trumps his experience at Florida State, when he won the 100 and 200 meters in a morning track event and then began playing center field for the Seminoles’ baseball team that night.

Of course, there’s more. Much more, primarily in football. How many guys have notched both a Super Bowl reception and an interception? Only him.

So why are these important for a head coaching position? These enable Sanders to draw from a unique set of athletic experiences that hardly anyone else can. The lessons and insights from these that he can impart to his players and improve a program would be quite invaluable.

3. Deion Sanders brings the hype to programs in need of it

Deion Sanders is a hype beast, so to speak. Remember that he was previously known as “Neon Deion” and “Primetime,” but he now goes by “Coach Prime.” That’s quite fitting.

That kind of persona would fit well with a team like Arizona State. Keep in mind that despite all of their resources, location, and weather, the Sun Devils are rarely good. In 35 years, the program has only finished in the top 10 once (back in 1996). After losing to Eastern Michigan a couple of weeks ago, Arizona State dismissed erstwhile head coach Herm Edwards.

So here’s the deal: we have a program that is capable of doing everything but, for some reason, just can’t. And we have a coach who has spent his life redefining what’s possible. Deion Sanders looks like a perfect fit already.

It has been a couple of weeks since Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost after four years and a shift in command. During that time, nearly every top prospect has been touted as a possible target in what should be a broad coaching search.

But Cornhuskers fans are warming to the idea of adding Coach Prime to that list as well. Unlike Arizona State. He would bring hype to a program that has fallen so far off the map that they may actually benefit from a lot of hype added to their brew. He’d arrive with flair, fanfare, and a whole new mentality — all of which the Cornhuskers desperately need.

Sanders has, however, also interviewed for other big conference coaching positions, including Auburn, Georgia Tech, TCU and Arkansas. He should undoubtedly receive the next one that lands on his lap. Deion Sanders should be the country’s top coaching prospect this year.

That should be especially appealing for any program wishing to be a future powerhouse. A man like Sanders can certainly make that happen. Attendance, fan enthusiasm, media coverage, booster money, business backing, and so forth — all of those will surely follow.

2. Deion Sanders has recruiting capital

If nothing else, Deion Sanders would instantly improve recruiting prospects. Remember that since 2017, Arizona State has not signed an in-state four- or five-star recruit. They have lost out on 32 players classified as such by Rivals.com.

However, this would be a national thing. Sanders can entice players from all 50 states to come over to the palm-tree-lined campus just minutes from one of the country’s busiest airports. It might be tougher to do that in Lincoln, Nebraska, but it’s not impossible.

Sanders can also bring in talent via the transfer market and even a half-dozen rising Jackson State talents. That includes his own son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has been showing out this season.

ASU coaching search profile: Deion Sanders Prime Time has huge name recognition and appears to connect very well with college and high school kids. He's off to a tremendous start at Jackson State, with his coaching career on the rise. https://t.co/l9dMjI7J1C pic.twitter.com/CgOmyiAx2N — SunDevilSource.com (@SunDevilSource) September 26, 2022

1. Deion Sanders produces results

Perhaps most importantly, Deion Sanders has demonstrated that he is more than a showman. This isn’t about a single big recruiting win or showing up to a press conference with a marching band, a fancy car, and the spotlight square on him.

Take note that if you look at Jackson State football, you will find that it is a well-run, well-organized, and well-coached program. The minor details are generally what derail former star players or NFL coaches when they return to college, but that doesn’t seem to apply to Sanders. Keep in mind that this year, despite a terrible city-wide water outage, JSU is outscoring opponents 141-30 this season. He makes do with what he has and then some. That’ll work for Arizona State and maybe even more for Nebraska.

So, would he bring it all to the desert, where the promise of a superpower has lingered for decades like a mirage? Or maybe to the fields of Lincoln, where the Huskers want a massive program revival?

Could we see Coach Prime driving up to Tempe or Nebraska in a Bentley armed with a handful of five-star prospects as the rest of the country begins to tremble in fear? It should be a show, and both Arizona State and Nebraska should pull out all the stops to get Deion Sanders.