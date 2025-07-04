South Bend, Indiana is envisioning a celebration parade for Notre Dame football in 2026. The Fighting Irish catapulted themselves back into the national title game picture last season. And now will enter 2025 hearing championship hype.

This version of the Irish will be without Riley Leonard behind center. Notre Dame also lost top defensive backs Ben Morrison and Xavier Watts.

But ND isn't rebuilding. Not after reeling in the nation's No. 12 ranked class for 2025 on the college football recruiting trail. Meanwhile, head coach Marcus Freeman is already reflecting back on the Ohio State loss for the title. Fueling his motivation for '25.

Is this a national championship contender? Even with OSU reloading and Texas envisioning a deeper run? Time for some way-too-early predictions for ND. Including who becomes Leonard's full-time replacement.

Notre Dame will ride CJ Carr for a full season

Carr missed 2024 with an elbow ailment. But he's since cementing his case as QB1 post Leonard.

Kenny Minchey delivered his push during the spring session. But Carr totaled 170 passing yards and tossed two touchdowns in the spring game.

Carr is more cerebral compared to Leonard. He once got compared to Mac Jones while Carr navigated through his recruiting process. He's more limited on the mobility side, though, compared to his predecessor.

But Carr should be given the greenlight to adjust at the line of scrimmage. Minchey could still see action thanks to his athleticism. But the chatter post spring ball is that Carr developed into the accurate thrower. That's enough to earn him QB1.

Jeremiyah Love becomes this season's Ashton Jeanty

The Irish pounded opponents behind Jeremiyah Love. Who emerged as the next breakout ND RB at a place that delivered Kyren Williams and Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis.

Love made the bold move to come back another season. Even after piling 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns.

But he replaces Ashton Jeanty as the nation's top back this fall. Meaning Love will ignite Heisman Trophy chatter on campus. Love himself wants to snatch the Heisman, sharing that vision on June 9 via On3/Rivals.

Teams will fawn over his hard-nosed running. But Love will rise on draft boards through versatility too as a receiver. Freeman and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock will turn to Love to ignite the offensive engine. He becomes the Irish's first day one of the draft RB selection since Bettis in 1993.

This prized freshman starts immediately

We're going with Madden Faraimo going from true freshman to starter.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder proved his grit before enrolling at ND. Greg Biggins of 247Sports revealed Faraimo played with a club over his left arm but still thrived. And he fought through pain while facing the Trinity League gauntlet at JSerra Catholic in San Juan Capistrano, California.

A defensive guru like Freeman will love Faraimo's lateral movements. But he's a Swiss army knife defender too who can play multiple spots.

Faraimo walks into a younger ND defensive unit. Handing him leverage to start and impact this group immediately.

Notre Dame will make CFP, but not title game

The season starts with a thud. Miami brings too much talent and experience inside Hard Rock Stadium and takes the season opener. But ND bounces back at home against Texas A&M the following week.

The Irish then topples everyone else along the way, ending the regular season with 11 wins. Enough to return to the 12-team postseason.

But the gauntlet grows fiercer. The Longhorns become the one tripping ND up in the semifinals behind Arch Manning.