The Pittsburgh Steelers had no chance, really. They visited Highmark Stadium and got absolutely outclassed by maybe the best football team on the planet right now. The Steelers absorbed their fourth defeat of the season after losing to the Buffalo Bills, 38-3, on the road in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The Steelers are now in solo fourth place in the AFC North. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Steelers’ deflating loss in Week 5.

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their season’s worst defeat so far. In fact, this is objectively their worst defeat in the Mike Tomlin era. Keep in mind that a Steelers team handled by Tomlin has never lost a game by that many points. There is just no way to sugarcoat it. It wasn’t pretty, and finding the good will be more challenging than the actual game itself.

The Steelers, on the other hand, still have a long season ahead of them. For Steelers supporters worldwide, the struggle is all too real.

Here are our four takeaways from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 5 loss vs. the Bills.

4. We have to talk about Najee Harris

There’s no disguising the fact that Najee Harris is ailing. Something is bothering him, and it’s limiting his productivity and involvement. Take note that the Steelers offensive line has been an unexpected bright light this season, but even if that’s the case, the rushing game has struggled even more than last year.

For the past five weeks, maybe we could argue about the merits of keeping Harris as RB1. After this loss to the Bills, though, it’s evident that he’s just not healthy enough to be that guy.

The Steelers have Jaylen Warren to fall back on, and Harris won’t be fired if he misses a few weeks. Remember that it’s not ideal for any running back to start the season with two foot problems. He’s now pushed it too far, which is having a bad impact not only on him but on the squad’s efficiency.

His 20-yard output here was his worst of the season so far. Again, we must accept the reality that coach Tomlin needs to sit Harris out and let him recuperate properly.

3. This is not the Steelers D we know

Right now, the Steelers’ defense has no silver lining to speak of. The group has taken a battering this season, and whatever success they could have had after Week 1 is already in the rearview mirror.

With T.J. Watt projected to lose even more time due to a knee injury sustained during rehab, this team is on a downward spiral that cannot be reversed. There does not seem to be any reprieve.

Keep in mind that the entire starting secondary is currently injured, and they will most certainly head into Acrisure Stadium in Week 6 with James Pierre and Josh Jackson at cornerback. Recall that they are also lacking dependable defensive linemen.

Injuries have piled up quickly, and it’s more evident for a team like the Steelers that lacks the depth to overcome health issues. We’ve felt it more on the defensive side of the ball, and we have to be ready for more tears as the rest of the season unfolds.

2. George Pickens is a good football player

For the second week in a row, rookie wide receiver George Pickens led the club in catches and yards. His skill set is incredible, and he should be the focal point of the passing attack at this point moving forward.

Take note as well that Pickens and new main QB Kenny Pickett have great chemistry. The Steelers surely hope they will be the franchise’s pillars for years to come.

In fact, Pickett’s favorite target outside of Diontae Johnson during six regular-season quarters was Pickens. The rookie WR was quite versatile, winning matchups with his athleticism as well as his sharp route running. We may not yet see a lot of consistency from Pickens, but as far as the Steelers must compete with clubs like Buffalo and other league contenders, fans can be certain that they have an exciting, youthful, and dangerous quarterback and receiver combo on their roster.

1. Kenny Pickett is the Steelers QB of the future

Speaking of that quarterback, Kenny Pickett owns this offense now. You could see that he has the “it” factor if there is such a thing.

In his first official NFL start, Pickett cracked 300 passing yards despite a terrible game plan, ugly drops by his skill players, and one truly awful throw.

Pickett completed 34-of-52 throws for 327 yards and one interception, and while he did not lead a scoring drive and threw one interception, he appeared calmer than the usual rookie in their first career start. With him as the quarterback, there is promise and potential in the Steelers’ collective future.

That was likely the most common compliment directed at Pickett throughout the selection process. His poise is uncommon for a youthful QB. His experience and age are also expected to pay off, and they have so far. In this game, he withstood a ferocious pass rush and remained in the pocket until a solid option appeared. Then there was his delivery on those throws made under pressure, which was superb.

The consistency in scoring and completing big plays will come. Fans just have to be extra patient. Having said that, Pickett performed admirably in his first start in a challenging situation against maybe the best squad in the world.