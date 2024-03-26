As we get closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, there will be endless speculation and mock drafts attempting to predict what the 32 teams will do with their rosters. One of the more interesting teams in this year's draft will be the New England Patriots, who currently hold the No. 3 overall pick.
The Patriots are in one of the better positions, picking in the top 3. They have the ability to select one of the three best quarterbacks in this year's loaded class. It's highly unlikely they'll get even a whiff of USC quarterback Caleb Williams, as he's been projected as the No. 1 overall pick going back to last season. That means he'll be going to the Chicago Bears. But that still leaves North Carolina's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels, Michigan's JJ McCarthy, Oregon's Bo Nix, and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. available.
Like the Bears and Washington Commanders ahead of them, the Patriots are in big need of a quarterback. As of right now, New England's quarterback room consists of Jacoby Brissett, who they acquired in free agency, Bailey Zappe, and Nathan Rourke. Mac Jones was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Brissett is an experienced veteran, entering his ninth season in 2024. His signing could be viewed as either a gap starter for one season or someone to groom an incoming rookie. But it seems the Patriots will be willing to listen to offers, per new head coach Jerod Mayo.
“Obviously, quarterback is definitely a priority. With that being said, we're still open to any type of deals that come our way,” Mayo said, per ESPN, on the first day of the NFL annual meeting, .
Even though the days of Bill Belichick trading out of the first round are likely over, it wouldn't be surprising to see Mayo trade down and maybe snatch up a couple more picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and/or in future drafts. This is a Patriots team that has tons of needs, not just a quarterback, so even if they are in a prime spot to get one of the best quarterbacks on the board, they ultimately have to make the rational decision of what pick(s) favor them the best moving forward.
Depending on the offers, the Patriots could potentially be looking at four teams that would be willing to trade with them for their No. 3 pick.
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings are making their intentions well known that they want to move up in this year's draft. They currently have two first-round draft picks after a trade with the Houston Texans. That gives them their own No. 11 pick and what was the Texans' No. 23 pick.
You don't make that sort of move unless you're wanting to really make a significant change to your roster. And this is a team that doesn't need too much to be competitive. They finished 7-10 last season after losing former quarterback Kirk Cousins to an Achilles injury. With Cousins now gone to the Atlanta Falcons, the Vikings need a new signal caller.
Giving the Patriots the No. 11 and No. 23 picks would be enticing for a team needing as much new talent as possible. But would that be all they would offer? That's doubtful. Would they offer up Justin Jefferson? New England would finally have a playmaking receiver.
Denver Broncos
Releasing Russell Wilson while still paying him was bold of the Broncos. Wilson still seems to be a serviceable quarterback that can win games in this league. But Sean Payton wanted to move on. You would think then the Broncos had a plan of moving up in the draft.
They currently sit right behind the Vikings at No. 12. But unlike Minnesota, they don't have two first-round picks to offer. Would this year's and next year's first-round picks do the trick? Or would someone like Patrick Surtain II have to be thrown in?
The Broncos could always try to hold out for McCarthy, Nix, or Penix Jr., but with the New York Giants and Vikings ahead of them possibly looking at a quarterback as well, it would be a risk. The Broncos have very good reason to trade up for the Patriots No. 3 pick.
Las Vegas Raiders
Right behind the Vikings and Broncos are the Raiders. The Raiders aren't quite as desperate at the quarterback position as those two, as they are said to feel “comfortable” with Aidan O'Connell. The former Purdue quarterback finished 5-5 last season, completing just 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in his first NFL season.
This is a franchise that has been struggling to find relevancy in the NFL again. They can get coaches, quarterbacks, and management right it seems. They'll have yet another new coach in Antonio Pierce in his first official season after taking over in the interim for Josh McDaniels last season. But how long can he survive in a division that has Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in it? Maybe it's time the Raiders make a big move and trade up with the Patriots.
New York Giants
Speaking of the Giants—are they really comfortable with Daniel Jones? The answer to that is likely no, but they may have no other choice. Unlike the Broncos or Vikings, the Giants have little trade capital to offer the Patriots, especially after trading the Carolina Panthers a second-round pick for Brian Burns.
This almost feels like a make-it-or-break-it season for Brian Daboll and the Giants. After making the playoffs in his first season in New York, the Giants fell apart in 2023, with a lot of that being contributed to quarterback play, not to mention coupled by horrendous offensive line play. So, does Daboll favor one of these quarterbacks in this draft class enough to attempt to make a trade?
Do the Giants feel comfortable at No. 6? With the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers—non-quarterback needy teams—ahead of them, they still could select a quarterback. However, they also have to worry about other teams trading picks with those teams attempting to get one of those quarterbacks.