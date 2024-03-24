The New England Patriots own the third pick overall of the NFL Draft. It's widely expected the team will select a quarterback, especially after trading Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Jerod Mayo recently opened up about the team's current quarterback situation, however, it sounds like he's considering all options.
Mayo admitted that quarterback is a “priority” for the Patriots entering the NFL Draft, according to Coral Smith of NFL.com. Despite that, Jerod Mayo wasn't fully willing to claim that New England will for sure be taking a quarterback.
“It's the priority right now. But with that being said, you have to really be in love with the guy to take him at No. 3. So really all the options are still open for us.”
You never want to show your hand when it comes to the draft. But the Patriots desperately need a quarterback. The Mac Jones experiment didn't pan out and it's left the franchise in shambles. So much so, the Bill Belichick era officially ended.
The Patriots currently have Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe, and Nathan Rourke on the roster. Of the three, Brissett has the most experience as he's filled in as a starter sporadically throughout his career. But if New England enters next season with just these three on the roster, then it could be a long year.
Of course, there's the possibility of the Patriots drafting someone like Marvin Harrison Jr., or even trading back and selecting a different quarterback that falls to them. There are definitely multiple options on the table and New England can do pretty much anything they want at this point.
What's next for the Patriots?
With the No. 3 overall pick of the NFL Draft, the Patriots are in line to select one of the top three quarterback prospects this year. Caleb Williams is widely considered to be the pick for the Chicago Bears at No. 1. So many believe either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels will be who New England will have the choice to select.
The Washington Commanders own the second overall pick and are also expected to select a quarterback. For that reason, the Patriots don't have the privilege of selecting their favorite prospect. But considering how high the ceiling is for Maye and Daniels, New England should feel great if they select one of these guys.
Drake Maye is well-known for his passing prowess and reading the pocket. He's been considered a top prospect for several years now and many believe he's arguably the best quarterback in this draft class. He finished his collegiate career with 8,018 passing yards, 63 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions over a three year span at North Carolina.
Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels has freaky athleticism and a cannon of an arm. He's been compared to the likes of Lamar Jackson and Anthony Richardson and has the potential of being an elite quarterback at the pro level. Daniels played at Arizona State for three years before transferring to LSU. He finished his collegiate career with 12,750 passing yards, 3,307 rushing yards, 123 total touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. Daniels won the Heisman in 2023.