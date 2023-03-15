Following the recent signing of former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, the San Francisco 49ers have made yet another move to fortify the Nick Bosa-led defensive front. This time, it came in the signing of former fourth-overall pick Clelin Ferrell. ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to Twitter to break the news.

“49ers reached agreement today on a one-year deal with former Raiders’ first-round draft pick Clelin Ferrell, per source.” wrote Schefter.

Clelin Ferrell rose to prominence during his days at Clemson. Over his four collegiate seasons, he was a dominant force, oftentimes looking like the best defender on a team loaded with talent.

Following a strong collegiate career, Clelin Ferrell was selected by the then-Oakland Raiders with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Unfroutnry for both Ferrell, and the Raiders, he struggled to make an impact with the team. Ferrell struggled to produce at the level expected of a player taken with a top-five pick.

Over four seasons and 58 career games with the team, he recorded 105 total tackles, 58 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits, and 10 total sacks.

This past season, Clelin Ferrell took the field for 16 total games, while earning four starts. He finished the season recording 26 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and two sacks.

Now with a one-year deal in San Francisco, Ferrell will have the opportunity to get his career back on track. While playing on a defensive front loaded with elite talent, he could have consistent chances to make plays. In turn, an even larger contract could be in his future come next offseason.