The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a shocker Friday when they traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-round pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal.

The 49ers moved Lance after Former Jets and Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold won the backup job behind Brock Purdy over Lance. The trade also comes just a day after general manager John Lynch said it's “most likely” that Lance would stay with the 49ers.

The move officially confirms that the 49ers trading up to the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 to pick Lance was a failure. Lance only played in eight games with the 49ers and just a little over two years later, he is already on to another team.

The move sparked reactions across the league, with many surprised it was the Cowboys who ultimately traded for Lance.

Oh my god this is nuclear grade take fuel https://t.co/NdV84VDLZQ — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 25, 2023

49ers execs after giving up Trey Lance for a 4th pic.twitter.com/LnyP8Hy8DG — Alex Caruso (@AlexCaruso) August 25, 2023

ESPN First Take's Stephen A. Smith, notorious for regularly laughing at the Cowboys, offered his take.

Others across the league also poked fun at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. However, given that Lance is still unproven and Dallas re-signed backup Cooper Rush to a two-year deal earlier this offseason, Trey could very well find himself in a similar situation to where he was in SF.

Dak Prescott after seeing the Trey Lance trade pic.twitter.com/Y6EbEflYRl — SleepyJoe🍇 (@SleepyJoexD) August 25, 2023

Former Washington quarterback RGIII focused mostly on the 49ers, blasting San Francisco's head coach and general manager after the move.

It’s official. The 49ers decision to give up 3 first round picks to move up and draft Trey Lance is THE WORST DRAFT DAY MOVE OF ALL TIME. Only reason Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch aren’t fired is they hit on the last pick of last year’s draft in Brock Purdy. Now Trey has been… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 25, 2023

Former NFL MVP and controversial figure O.J. Simpson gave himself a pat on the back after he hinted at Lance going to the Cowboys earlier today.

For the sake of Trey Lance, he'll hope this change in team will provide a fresh start after a lackluster start to his career.