The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a shocker Friday when they traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-round pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal.

The 49ers moved Lance after Former Jets and Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold won the backup job behind Brock Purdy over Lance. The trade also comes just a day after general manager John Lynch said it's “most likely” that Lance would stay with the 49ers.

The move officially confirms that the 49ers trading up to the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 to pick Lance was a failure. Lance only played in eight games with the 49ers and just a little over two years later, he is already on to another team.

The move sparked reactions across the league, with many surprised it was the Cowboys who ultimately traded for Lance.

ESPN First Take's Stephen A. Smith, notorious for regularly laughing at the Cowboys, offered his take.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Others across the league also poked fun at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. However, given that Lance is still unproven and Dallas re-signed backup Cooper Rush to a two-year deal earlier this offseason, Trey could very well find himself in a similar situation to where he was in SF.

Former Washington quarterback RGIII focused mostly on the 49ers, blasting San Francisco's head coach and general manager after the move.

RECOMMENDED
Trey Lance trade, Cowboys, 49ers

Grading 49ers-Cowboys Trey Lance trade

Joey Mistretta ·

Trey Lance, Cowboys, 49ers

Brutal Trey Lance stat will make Cowboys QB want to forget 49ers stint immediately

Quinn Allen ·

OJ Simpson, Trey Lance, Cowboys, 49ers, Dak Prescott

Cowboys-49ers Trey Lance trade draws surprising reaction from OJ Simpson

Jackson Stone ·

Former NFL MVP and controversial figure O.J. Simpson gave himself a pat on the back after he hinted at Lance going to the Cowboys earlier today.

For the sake of Trey Lance, he'll hope this change in team will provide a fresh start after a lackluster start to his career.

 