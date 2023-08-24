The San Francisco 49ers are starting Brock Purdy and making Sam Darnold his backup. Just a year after being named the starter, former third overall pick Trey Lance finds himself deep on the depth chart. With Purdy entering his second season, it's safe to assume that the franchise wants him to become the long-term quarterback. So, will the team trade Lance or not?

49ers general manager John Lynch made an appearance on the San Francisco radio station KNBR and discussed numerous aspects of the Lance situation. Lynch declined to answer whether the 23-year-old QB demanded a trade and said that Lance staying put is more likely than a trade, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“That's the most likely option. That he's here,” Lynch said of Lance, per Branch.

Trading away a former top pick who hasn’t proven to be a good player at the NFL level often leaves teams with offers that don’t recoup much value. In fact, as the 49ers ponder options for Lance, the Arizona Cardinals demonstrated this by trading former eighth-overall pick Isaiah Simmons for a seventh-round pick.

The 49ers should have some takers in a potential trade for Lance. Numerous teams can afford to take a flyer on the young quarterback who flashed a dual-threat play style. Lynch can take this into the season to wait for the right trade but in the end, unless Lance proves himself, the Niners will be wasting the pick they used on Lance.

Putting Lance third on the depth chart shows that the 49ers prefer others to him under center. However, they continue to say good things about him. Kyle Shanahan said that he would like to keep all his quarterbacks here and Lynch complimented the youngster on how he handled this situation.

“Trey handled it incredibly well. With class. He was devastated. And rightly so,” Lynch said.

Trey Lance may not have taken his last snap with the 49ers but seeing him stay beyond this season is hard. The 49ers' decision puts his future not just on the team but in the NFL in uncertainty.