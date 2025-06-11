Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese made WNBA history during an 85–66 loss to the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. She became the fastest player in league history to reach 30 career double-doubles, achieving the feat in just 42 games. Reese surpassed WNBA legends such as Tina Charles, Candace Parker, Natalie Williams, and Lisa Leslie, breaking Charles’s record by five games.

Angel Reese is in ELITE company 🔥 The fastest in WNBA history to 30 career double-doubles 💪 pic.twitter.com/VwXHi769IZ — espnW (@espnW) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite the blowout, Reese had a standout performance. She finished with 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-3 from three-point range. She also grabbed 11 rebounds, and added three assists and two steals. So far, she ranks fourth in scoring for the Sky with an average of 9.1 points per game, just behind Ariel Atkins.

However, instead of asking about her making WNBA history, Angel Reese faced irrelevant non-basketball questions in the post-game interview. In response, Ariel Atkins defended her teammate strongly.

“The amount of crap that she gets on a day-to-day, and she still shows up,” Atkins said. “So whatever questions y’all got about our team, basketball-wise, we appreciate it. But all the other nonsense, it’s irrelevant. We’re here to play basketball and do what we do.

We’re having a hard time right now. At the end of the day, this is a 23-year-old kid who handles herself with grace. Her crown is heavy.”

Article Continues Below

Currently, Reese leads the WNBA in rebounds per game with an average of 12.1. She also led the league in that category last season. Nevertheless, her shooting remains an area for improvement. She is shooting just 30.9% from the field this season.

Meanwhile, the Liberty extended their winning streak to nine games. Sabrina Ionescu led New York with 23 points, shooting 9-of-14 from the field and adding seven assists, four steals, and two blocks. Breanna Stewart contributed 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Chicago’s struggles continue. The team now holds a 2–6 record, and they are still reeling from the season-ending injury to two-time WNBA champion Courtney Vandersloot. In this game, the Sky shot 42.4% from the field, but only 26.1% from beyond the arc. They have now lost two games to the Liberty, both in lopsided fashion.

Looking ahead, the Sky will take on the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena. Atlanta, currently at 6–3, sits just behind New York in the standings. Can Reese’s historic milestone serve as the spark that turns Chicago’s season around?