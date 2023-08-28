NFL legend Cris Carter is a Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver and has seen a lot of good and bad trades throughout his time playing and analyzing the league. When speaking about San Francisco's decision to trade up for Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft, though, Carter didn't hold back on Up & Adams show.

“This is gonna go down, potentially, as one of the worst trades in history,” Carter said. “For what they gave up to get him, and now getting a fourth-rounder for him.”

Lance, who was recently dealt by the 49ers to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 4th-round pick, was the No. 3 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. While Cris Carter panned the 49ers for the loss of assets in the deal for Lance, who attempted just 102 passes for the 49ers in two seasons, he sounds optimistic about Lance's chances in Dallas.

“I'm glad he [Lance] ended up in Dallas because I believe there'll be a real opportunity there. But his injuries — the broken finger, the ankle — those things are real in the NFL. If you can't stay healthy, you're not going to get better at playing the game. If he gets in a shorts throwing contest with Purdy, he's not going to be able to win that because he can't utilize his athleticism. And that's what football is in the summer and in the preseason.”

The 49ers acquired the No. 3 selection in the draft for Trey Lance from the Miami Dolphins for a 2021 1st round pick (12th overall subsequently traded, Micah Parsons), 2022 1st round pick (29th overall subsequently traded, Cole Strange), 2022 3rd round pick (102nd overall, Channing Tindall), and a 2023 1st round pick.

Carter ultimately complimented the 49ers for still being such a competitive squad, despite the missed pick.

“It's amazing that they can make this type of blunder and still have the type of roster that they have,” Carter said. “Because typically this would cripple a franchise.”