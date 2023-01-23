Folks, it’s official: the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. Two young quarterbacks will each attempt to score on two of the best defenses in the NFL, and fans the world over will tune in to see which player, Jalen Hurts or Brock Purdy, is able to go the distance and take their team to the Super Bowl against either Kansas City – who may or may not have Patrick Mahomes – or the Cincinnati Bengals fresh off beating the Bills in a snowy affair.

But did you know this isn’t the first time Hurts and Purdy have thrown down on the gridiron? It’s true, the duo actually faced off in 2019, as The Athletic’s Iowa Football writer, Scott Dochterman, pointed out on Twitter.

“The last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy faced off was in a 42-41 classic in 2019. Oklahoma held off a furious Iowa State 4Q rally and won when ISU tried for a 2-point conversion and failed,” Dochterman wrote on Twitter. “Hurts threw 3 TDs and rushed for 2 more. Purdy threw for 5 TDs and rushed for another.”

Now, if you don’t remember that particular game, it was pretty epic; Hurts and Purdy accounted for 11 of the 12 touchdowns scored in the game, and after a rally by the Cyclones, Purdy and company were unable to tie things up with a 2-point conversion with 24 seconds left at the end of regulation. While only time will tell how the rematch turns out, for the sake of football fans, let’s hope it’s similarly entertaining.