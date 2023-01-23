Another year, another terrible exit for the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs. Once again, this team has failed to make it deep into the postseason, losing once again to the San Francisco 49ers. It was a complete clown fiesta for Dallas, as they failed to capitalize on the opportunities handed to them by their opponents.

It’s no secret that the Cowboys are probably the most disliked team in the league right now. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that opposing fans were quick to clown Dallas for this embarrassing performance. It was a complete 180 from what fans were feeling after their Wild Card win.

Once again, the Cowboys looked completely lost in the final moments of their loss to the 49ers. The last two drives of the game were particularly bad. QB Dak Prescott very nearly threw a pick-six to end the game. And that final drive… woof. From failing to remember the ticking clock to that hilariously awful final play, it was a comedy of errors that had every Dallas critic laughing their butts off.

The Cowboys have now failed to make the Championship Game in 12 straight playoff appearances. This loss may just be the dagger that ends Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy’s career in Dallas. For both parties to have one of their most awful performances in a completely winnable game is unacceptable. Some fans are already calling for Dak’s head, which, after this brutal game, seems completely fair.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
George Kittle, 49ers, Sunday Night Football, George Kittle 49ers, 49ers Broncos

49ers news: George Kittle’s hilarious reaction to amazing catch, win over Cowboys in Divisional Round

Rexwell Villas ·

Skip Bayless, Cowboys, 49ers

Skip Bayless left in tears after Cowboys ousted by 49ers in Divisional Round

Rexwell Villas ·

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers

Dak Prescott, Cowboys continue streak of misery proving team is cursed

Angelo Guinhawa ·

The Cowboys have a mighty interesting offseason ahead of them. It’s clear that this team is going nowhere without sweeping changes to the roster. What happens now is anyone’s guess.