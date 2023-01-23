Another year, another terrible exit for the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs. Once again, this team has failed to make it deep into the postseason, losing once again to the San Francisco 49ers. It was a complete clown fiesta for Dallas, as they failed to capitalize on the opportunities handed to them by their opponents.

It’s no secret that the Cowboys are probably the most disliked team in the league right now. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that opposing fans were quick to clown Dallas for this embarrassing performance. It was a complete 180 from what fans were feeling after their Wild Card win.

Cowboys fans thinking they have a chance every year pic.twitter.com/riQ9ly7ovM — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 23, 2023

ONE LAST TIME COWBOYS FANS.. pic.twitter.com/4MvaSGFLIE — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 23, 2023

Cowboys is the funniest team I ever seen in my life. — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 23, 2023

Once again, the Cowboys looked completely lost in the final moments of their loss to the 49ers. The last two drives of the game were particularly bad. QB Dak Prescott very nearly threw a pick-six to end the game. And that final drive… woof. From failing to remember the ticking clock to that hilariously awful final play, it was a comedy of errors that had every Dallas critic laughing their butts off.

this final drive being little more than a farce with no real chance at victory attached to it is and no real threat to the opposing team is about as symbolic as it gets for the cowboys and for cowboys fans this past quarter century — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 23, 2023

Cowboys called this as their last play pic.twitter.com/Rm5sWHAuxG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 23, 2023

The Cowboys last 3 minutes: pic.twitter.com/7cOYtZL8zS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 23, 2023

Shout out to the Dallas Cowboys for coming up with the most embarrassing play possible to end the season. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 23, 2023

The Cowboys have now failed to make the Championship Game in 12 straight playoff appearances. This loss may just be the dagger that ends Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy’s career in Dallas. For both parties to have one of their most awful performances in a completely winnable game is unacceptable. Some fans are already calling for Dak’s head, which, after this brutal game, seems completely fair.

Dak Prescott is ASS. Cowboys fans throwing up rn. pic.twitter.com/JVaoJXpLbH — Curtis (@yarsitruc) January 23, 2023

Dak Prescott when the Cowboys need him most against the 49ers #DALvsSFpic.twitter.com/4GZshvwnbp — Fun Guy (@FunGuyBurner) January 23, 2023

The story of this night for Dallas is not the kicker. It’s the quarterback. #Cowboys — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 23, 2023

The Cowboys have a mighty interesting offseason ahead of them. It’s clear that this team is going nowhere without sweeping changes to the roster. What happens now is anyone’s guess.