Jake Moody says he is ready for the moment

San Francisco 49ers rookie kicker Jake Moody missed four kicks in the regular season, and has missed one in each of the team's two playoff games, but he has not lost his confidence as he prepares for the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It's no different than in college. The posts are the same. Ball is the same,” Jake Moody said, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “Holder and snapper are just as good, if not better in the NFL. Situationally, I guess it can be a little bit different. There's a lot more games that are decided by one or two scores as opposed to college. … It's something that you learn, just being in those situations, you kind of learn how to deal with it, mindset.”

The 49ers lost two games this year in which Moody missed kicks, with the loss to the Cleveland Browns coming after he missed a game-winning kick at the end. Moody said he is ready for the moment if the Super Bowl comes down to one kick.

“I've been in a bunch of big games, whether it's been in college or the NFL now, going through the playoffs. I feel like I'm prepared for it,” Moody said, according to Williams. “It's the same kick. Just trust the routine; trust the process. It's no different than any other kick.”

It will be interesting to see how Moody fares for the 49ers during the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, especially if there is a moment for a big kick.