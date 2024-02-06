Guess that's another talent Brock Purdy has.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy can do the Spongebob laugh. That is one fact we now know after he was asked to impersonate the popular Nickelodeon cartoon character's laugh during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday.

Brock Purdy just did a SpongeBob Impression 💀 pic.twitter.com/Abo50gAyyR — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) February 6, 2024

But can Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes do it? Maybe we'll get the answer to that one of these days. But back to Purdy, it was nice to see the Niners signal-caller give in to such a silly request from a couple of kids. It just shows how humble Purdy remains despite the success he's enjoying in the NFL.

Purdy and the 49ers are just a win away this coming Sunday from NFL immortality. A win against the Chiefs at Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas would also snuff out the dreams of Kansas City to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the New England Patriots in the early portions of the 2000s decade.

To get to the Super Bowl, the 49ers first ruled the NFC West by topping the division with a 12-5 record before toppling the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions in the NFL playoffs.

Defeating Mahomes and the Chiefs at Super Bowl 58 is going to be easier said than done for the 49ers, but Purdy and company don't need a magic conch shell to have their wish granted. They have everything they need to dethrone Kansas City.