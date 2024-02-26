The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to fill the defensive coordinator vacancy that is left after Steve Wilks' departure after the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, and Kyle Shanahan said that it should finish up this week, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Kyle Shanahan did confirm that the 49ers did interview with former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley as well as 49ers defensive passing game specialist Nick Sorensen, according to Maiocco. current 49ers defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks is also expected to interview for the defensive coordinator position.
Maiocco also reported that the 49ers are likely to interview at least two other candidates from outside of the building, but the names were not revealed by Shanahan.
The 49ers moved on from Steve Wilks after just one season, and Shanahan explained that he felt the move was the best for the organization.
“I felt pretty strongly that this was the decision that was best for our organization,” Shanahan said, via Maiocco. “And even though it was one I didn't want to make, it was something that once I realized that I think a different direction is what's best for organization, then it's something that I have to do.”
The 49ers are trying to finally get over the hump and win their sixths Super bowl in the 2024 season after three close calls over the last decade or so. The talent is there, and it is on Shanahan to hire a defensive coordinator to maximize the talent on the defensive side of the ball.