Before the thrilling Sunday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears, former Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield posed with mascot Sourdough Sam.

The two were seen exchanging some words before the 49ers game. Garfield, who was decked out in a 49ers beanie and Christian McCaffrey jersey, said something to Sourdough Sam, though it's unclear exactly what he “appreciates” about him.

SPIDERMAN x SOURDOUGH SAM 🤝 pic.twitter.com/NnldjTrHJb — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ironically, Garfield was not the only Marvel actor at the game. Shang-Chi star Simu Liu was also seen in the background of the video. Simone Biles and WWE Superstar Penta were also there.

Simone Biles and Simi Liu are at Levi's for tonight's big game 🤩 pic.twitter.com/H3ulPKjUUk — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Luckily for Garfield, who appeared to be rooting for the Niners, they escaped with the win against the Bears. It came down to the very last play, as Caleb Williams hoped to cap off the Bears' final drive with a touchdown for the win. However, they were stopped at the two-yard line as time expired.

The 49ers have improved to 12-4 on the season, and they dropped the Bears to 11-5. Now, the Niners will end their season with an important game against their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks.

Article Continues Below

Currently, the NFC West is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. Three of the teams are bound to make the playoffs (the Seahawks, the 49ers, and the Los Angeles Rams).

The Week 18 game against the 49ers and Seahawks will decide the division. In Week 1, the 49ers beat the Seahawks, so a season sweep of their division rivals could determine the division.

Brock Purdy had a stellar game against the Bears. He passed for 303 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 28 yards and two touchdowns.

McCaffrey similarly had a good game. He rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he had 41 receiving yards on four catches.

Williams tried his best to elevate the Bears. He passed for 330 yards and two touchdowns. D'Andre Swift rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns.