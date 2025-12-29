This might be Brock Purdy's magnum opus. With a shot at the first seed on the line, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback had his best game in his career. Purdy had five total touchdowns on the night – two rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns – to lead the 49ers to a 42-38 win over the Chicago Bears.

One of those touchdowns was a scramble drill pass to Kyle Juszczyk where Purdy bobbed and weaved through Bears defenders to find the fullback. It was an incredible play from the 49ers quarterback. However, the play became more notable due to announcer Cris Collinsworth's call.

Collinsworth is infamous amongst NFL fans for his favoritism towards certain quarterbacks, particularly Patrick Mahomes. So when Collinsworth compared Purdy's scramble shenanigans to Mahomes, fans were quick to roast the commentator.

Chris Collinsworth keeps bringing up Patrick Mahomes. He isn’t even playing 😭 pic.twitter.com/y6W2jGPTn8 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I unmute Chris Collinsworth for 5 seconds in a non-Chiefs game and the first word I hear is Mahomes,” James Foster posted. Another fan said, “How the f— does Cris Collinsworth work Patrick Mahomes into every f——- game that doesn't involve the Chiefs?”

No way Cris Collinsworth found a way to bring up Mahomes pic.twitter.com/RvfoBEappv — TK (@TeeKayTwelve) December 29, 2025

Fans also found it amusing that Collinsworth's co-commentator Mike Tirico caught on to his partner's Mahomes antics. “Mike Tirico calling out Cris Collinsworth for his Mahomes obsession on SNF was a prime television moment,” @ambowski posted on X.

The 49ers escaped with a win over the Bears on Sunday Night Football behind Purdy's five-touchdown game. It took a herculean effort from the Niners, thanks to Chicago's offense dicing up the battered San Francisco defense. Caleb Williams played a great game as well, throwing for 330 yards and two touchdowns on the night. In the end, though, the 49ers prevailed thanks to a last-second stop by the defense.