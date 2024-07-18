San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been known for the amount of key injuries his team experiences in the course of a season — or postseason. So having a deep roster helps. But having a loaded roster at the top raises the 49ers as an elite team for 2024, and ESPN hammered home the amount of talent on the team.

According to Jeremy Fowler, the 49ers have the most top 10 players of any team in the NFL. On the list compiled by ESPN after consulting with NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, the 49ers boast nine players. They're followed by the Lions, Chiefs, and Ravens, who have seven each. The Eagles, Texans, and Browns have six apiece while the Packers have five.

With 2024 NFL training camps on the horizon, ESPN surveyed insiders and ranked players at 11 positions. This is the fifth year ESPN put the list together. Fowler described the process as voters ranking each position before ESPN added composite average and interviews along with research and film-study help from NFL analyst Matt Bowen. The final criteria landed on the players' current status, so a declining superstar might be lower on the list or off it altogether.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey one of three top-ranked players

It’s easy to start the 49ers discussion at the running back position with McCaffrey always at the top of the list.

The two-time All-Pro signed a two-year, $38 million extension to become the NFL's highest-paid running back. He won offensive player of the year in his first full season with the 49ers, leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,459), yards from scrimmage (2,023), and touchdowns (21).

And that's before considering his elite receiving ability, Fowler wrote. McCaffrey totaled 67 catches for 564 yards last season.

“He does everything exceptionally,” a veteran NFL offensive coach who has coached him said. “Explosiveness, vision, technique, versatility, great teammate, hardest worker, dedicated in the offseason. The only thing holding him back was when he was hurt. But he's exactly how you would draw up a football player.”

Joining McCaffrey in a top spot is off-ball linebacker Fred Warner. He received more than 80 percent of the first-place votes.

Coming off another All-Pro season, Warner is considered to be like an elite quarterback by one NFL coordinator.

“Checks, adjustments, unbelievable awareness, and instincts,” the coordinator said. “He allows the other 10 people around him to function at a high level collectively because of what he's able to do mentally.”

Yes, the 49ers had three players in the top spot with Trent Williams holding down the fort at offensive tackle.

Despite his age (35), Williams still plays the game at a high level, according to an NFL coordinator. He said there’s “no weakness in his game and I haven't seen the skill set diminish.”

Best of the rest in rankings

As it might be easy to imagine, tight end George Kittle is another elite star, taking the No. 2 spot. Not only is he the game’s best blocking tight end, he also turned in the only 1,000-yard receiving effort at his position in 2023.

It took future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce to keep him out of the top spot. Kittle’s 7.4 yards per catch last season tied for the best mark among tight ends

“He's just a problem with the ball in his hands,” an NFL personnel director said.

Another star is Nick Bosa, who landed at No. 4 among edge rushers. His production fell from 18.5 to 10.5 sacks last year, but he’s still a tough and explosive player. An AFC executive said teams “have to account for him all the time.”

The 49ers added a second off-ball linebacker to the mix with Dre Greenlaw. Instincts are the name of the game for Greenlaw, who excels at slipping blocks, anticipating cuts, and play-action pass recognition.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga snuck into the rankings at No. 9. He’s returning this season from a late-November torn ACL, but still brings a mighty threat from the 49ers’ secondary. Last season, Hufanga totaled three interceptions and 51 tackles.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk made the list at No. 10, in part because of his all-around game. Included in the mix is downfield production and improving as a blocker. An NFL executive said his lower body ability is “as good as anyone.”

Also on the list was defensive tackle Javon Hargrave at No. 10. Hargrave earned the biggest defensive contract in free agency last offseason (four years, $84 million) after racking up 11 sacks for Philadelphia.