The New York Jets continue their search for a new head coach, but they’ll have to move forward without one candidate they had hoped to interview. San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese has reportedly declined an invitation to interview for the role.

Griese, who joined the 49ers in 2022 and has worked closely with quarterback Brock Purdy during his impressive rise, opted not to pursue the opportunity. This decision is notable given the rarity of position coaches turning down head coaching interview requests. Costello reported, “Griese has declined the Jets’ request to interview for the position,” underscoring the challenges the Jets face in attracting top coaching candidates.

While Griese’s reasons remain speculative, several factors might explain his choice. Despite his limited coaching experience, Griese has made a strong impression in San Francisco. Hired to guide the quarterback room, he played a significant role in developing Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brian Griese opts to stay with 49ers, declines HC interview

49ers general manager John Lynch praised Griese’s influence on the team’s decision to draft Purdy, saying last year, “Brian was incredibly impressed once we kind of gave [Brock] to him and said, ‘Hey, get on these Zooms, start talking to Brock.’ And Griese came back extremely convicted.” Purdy’s emergence as a starter has validated the team’s faith in him and, by extension, in Griese’s coaching abilities.

The Jets have been plagued by instability recently, cycling through head coaches with little success. Griese may have felt apprehensive about stepping into a similarly tumultuous situation after a disappointing tenure with Robert Saleh—who was previously the 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

The Jets’ struggles are exacerbated by the fallout from their failed experiment with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. During his brief stint, Rodgers suffered injuries and declined performance. The franchise now faces a challenging rebuilding, which may have made the position less appealing.

While some might question the decision to pass up a head coaching interview, Griese is well-positioned for future opportunities. By continuing to develop Purdy and contributing to the 49ers’ success, he could enhance his resume for potential openings in more stable organizations.

The NFL coaching carousel often rewards those who build strong track records, and Griese’s work with Purdy has already drawn praise. Should the 49ers maintain their trajectory, Griese’s stock as a coaching candidate will likely continue to rise. The Jets will have to look elsewhere as they work to stabilize their franchise while Griese remains focused on his current role in San Francisco.