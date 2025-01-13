Fred Warner, the heart of the San Francisco 49ers’ defense, left no doubt about where he stands on Brock Purdy’s future as the team’s quarterback. Appearing on ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown, Warner emphatically endorsed Purdy as the 49ers’ long-term solution under center, predicting big things for the young quarterback.

“Not at all,” Warner said when asked if there was any question about Purdy’s future. “Brock Purdy, he’s the man. He will be the 49ers quarterback for a very, very, very long time with plenty of Super Bowl rings on his fingers. He’s about to be a very rich man soon, and I can’t wait to see it.”

Purdy’s NFL journey is nothing short of remarkable. From being the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft to becoming the starting quarterback for one of the league’s most storied franchises, Purdy has exceeded expectations at every turn. Warner recounted Purdy’s early days as the scout team quarterback in 2022, when the rookie made an impression against one of the league’s top defenses.

49ers look to pay Brock Purdy this offseason

“He’s in there at practice with the no-look passes, dicing our defense up every single week,” Warner said. “I’m back there pissed off. I’m giving it to him, and he’s giving it back to me, with the trash talk.”

That competitive fire helped Purdy secure his place as the team’s starter, eventually earning the trust of head coach Kyle Shanahan and his teammates. Warner credits Purdy’s “it factor” for his seamless transition from an underdog to the leader of the 49ers.

While the 2024 season didn’t replicate the historic success of his first full year as a starter, Purdy’s performance remained solid. He recorded 3,864 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while adding 323 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Despite injuries to key players like Christian McCaffrey, Purdy showcased his resilience and leadership.

“Brock Purdy is made of the right stuff,” Warner said. “The deciding factor in elite quarterbacks is the processing speed—how you handle the game when everything is on the line. Brock Purdy does it all at a high level.”

Purdy enters the offseason poised to negotiate a lucrative contract extension, a move supported by Shanahan and the 49ers' front office. Shanahan echoed Warner’s confidence, stating, “Brock is the leader of our team. We’re capable of winning a Super Bowl with him.”

As Warner succinctly put it, Purdy has the tools, the mindset, and the support to lead the 49ers for years to come. “Levi’s Stadium, 2026 Super Bowl—it’s meant to be,” Warner said, envisioning a bright future for Purdy and the franchise.