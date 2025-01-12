The New England Patriots are in for a busy offseason. New England finished the 2024 season with a record of 4-13 and sat at the bottom of the AFC East division standings. The Patriots have hired Mike Vrabel as their next head coach. Now the organization can begin planning how to rebuild their talent-poor roster with over $133 million in cap space and a few premium draft picks.

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan had a hilarious reaction to news of the Mike Vrabel hiring. He took the opportunity to again push the narrative that he wants to coach the Jets in 2025.

“Hey man, I mean hopefully I get to kick this guy's ass twice a year,” Ryan joked on ESPN Sunday morning, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. “I'm just kidding, I'm just kidding buddy. My team yes, but not me personally.”

Ryan used to be the head coach of the New York Jets. Over the past several weeks, Ryan has made considerable noise about wanting to return to New York as their next head coach. It is hard to tell whether he is being serious or simply joking around.

Ryan's joke about Vrabel will simply add more fuel to that fire.

Patriots hire Mike Vrabel as head coach to replace Jerod Mayo

The Patriots made things official on Sunday, hiring Mike Vrabel as their next head coach. He replaces Jerod Mayo, who was fired after a rough 4-13 season in his first go as a head coach in the NFL.

The word around NFL circles recently suggested that Vrabel to the Patriots was bound to happen.

Vrabel is now the seventh individual to become a head coach for a franchise after helping them win a Super Bowl as a player, per Adam Schefter. He joins a list that includes his predecessor Jerod Mayo, Bart Starr, Forrest Gregg, Art Shell, Jeff Saturday, and Jason Garrett.

Vrabel was an important part of New England's defense as a middle linebacker between 2001-2008. He was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2007. He was a member of three Super Bowl rosters, winning in 2001, 2003, and 2004.

Vrabel has a similar resume to Mayo as a former defensive player turned head coach. However, one thing Mayo did not have was experience as a head coach in the NFL.

This is where Vrabel's resume becomes impressive. He has a head coaching record of 54-45 through six seasons with the Titans. Tennessee went 2-3 in the postseason during Vrabel's tenure.

Vrabel was also award NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2021.

There is still a lot of work to be done to turn the Patriots into a contender again. But they have a promising young quarterback and now an experienced head coach at the helm.

It will be fascinating to see how the Patriots approach the offseason now that they have Vrabel in charge.