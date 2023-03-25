The NFL offseason is always eventful, with free agency and the draft sharing the stage as the two main events. However, trades are also a key component and the San Francisco 49ers made a key move by acquiring placekicker Zane Gonzalez in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

The trade was announced by Mike McCartney, the agent for Gonzalez

The trade confirms that the Niners are moving on from 40-year-old veteran placekicker Robbie Gould, and the team is hoping that Gonzalez can stay healthy and productive. Gonzalez missed the majority of the 2022 season with a groin injury and he did not attempt a field goal or an extra point attempt.

While Gonzalez was unable to kick in 2022, he had an excellent season in 2021 for the Panthers. He made 20 of 22 field goal attempts, and he also made 22 of 23 extra point attempts. Zane Gonzalez was perfect on 10 attempts between 40 and 49 yards, and he was a respectable 3 of 5 on attempts of 50 yards or more.

Gould has had a brilliant 18-year career in the NFL, and his last 6 years have been with the 49ers. He spent the first 11 seasons with the Chicago Bears and he also spent one season kicking for the New York Giants.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gould is coming off a solid season for the Niners, as he connected on 27 of 32 field goal attempts. He was perfect on his 2 attempts from 50 yards or more, but he did miss 4 of 11 attempts between 40 and 49 yards.

The kicker’s best season came in 2006, when he made 32 of 36 field goal attempts and all 47 of his extra point attempts. He made the Pro Bowl and was the first-team AP kicker that season.