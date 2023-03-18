Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

It’s a new era in San Francisco, as former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has moved on to the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s an emotional time for 49ers fans, who watched as Garoppolo helped lead the team to a Super Bowl berth and a Conference Title game during his time as the team’s starter.

Well, the 49ers came up with the perfect tribute to Garoppolo, posting it onto their team account on Twitter.

This is great. Rita Carvalho, the artist tagged in the 49ers tweet, had been drawing pictures of Garoppolo for 404 days straight up until his signing with the Raiders.

It all started back in the 2022 offseason when rumors that the 49ers were looking to trade Garoppolo emerged.

Carvalho decided to start drawing Garoppolo every day until he was traded in February of 2022.

In a full-circle moment, San Francisco gave the artist some love while also posting a nice tribute to Garoppolo with the words, “Forever Faithful” in the post.

Carvalho, who goes by Rita Oak on Twitter, posted a message thanking the 49ers, her favorite team, for letting her work on the farewell to Garoppolo.

The 31-year-old signal-caller agreed to a three-year contract with the Raiders during the legal tampering period in free agency.

He had been with the 49ers since the 2017 season, starting 55 games under center for San Francisco.

Now, the team will move on with the likes of rookie sensation Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold as their quarterback options.

Meanwhile, Garoppolo will look to help the Raiders usher in the post-Derek Carr era.

But not before the 49ers came up with the perfect way to say goodbye.