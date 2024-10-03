As the 2024 season progresses into Week 5, the San Francisco 49ers have decided not to open the practice window for rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall this week despite him being on the cusp of a return. Pearsall, who has been sidelined due to a non-football-related injury, is showing signs of a significant recovery, stirring anticipation within the team and its fanbase. Head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed optimism about Pearsall's imminent return.

“49ers are not opening the practice window on rookie WR Ricky Pearsall this week, but it won’t be long until they do. ‘I know he is really close,' 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters. ‘When he’s good to go, we'll be pumped to have him back. Ricky is a h*ll of a player,'” according to Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Pearsall's journey back to the field has been nothing short of dramatic. The rookie was placed on the non-football injury list following a gunshot wound to the right chest area sustained during an armed robbery attempt on August 31. Fortunately, the incident, while potentially career-threatening, resulted in no damage to vital organs or bones. Remarkably, Pearsall was discharged from the hospital less than 24 hours after the incident, beginning a recovery that has been both swift and inspiring.

49ers look to get healthy ahead of Week 5

The 49ers, who face the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday at Levi's Stadium, are eager to integrate Pearsall into their lineup. Despite missing the first four games of the 2024 NFL season, his eligibility to resume practice has been a hot topic. The team must decide the right moment to activate him, balancing his health and readiness with their offensive scheme and needs.

Once the practice window for Pearsall is officially opened, the 49ers will have 21 days to assess his readiness and possibly add him to the 53-man roster. This period is crucial, as it allows the team to evaluate his physical condition in a structured environment, ensuring he is fully capable of enduring the rigors of professional football.

Pearsall's return to practice and eventual game participation will undoubtedly boost a 49ers offense that values his skills highly. Known for his agility and catching ability, Pearsall's presence on the field could be a game-changer, adding depth and versatility to the team's offense, especially with Brandon Aiyuk struggling early in the season.

The 49ers community and fans are closely monitoring Pearsall's progress, hopeful for not just his return to the field but also his long-term health and success in the NFL. As Shanahan noted, getting Pearsall “good to go” is a priority for the team, reflecting both his value as a player and their commitment to his recovery and development as a professional athlete. With the team doing well but always looking to improve, Pearsall’s potential contributions are eagerly anticipated by both the team and its supporters.