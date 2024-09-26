Coming off the odyssey during the offseason that resulted in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk signing a long-term contract, his year so far has not been ideal. While there might not seem to be panic within the 49ers, Aiyuk would say himself that he has disappointed so far this season and spoke to the media about why that is the case.

So far this season, Aiyuk has caught 11 passes for 119 yards and zero touchdowns through three games which for some could be a waste of money since he signed a four-year, $120 million deal. While the season is still young, he would say that the way opposing defenses are defending him has been “a little bit different” according to 49ers Web Zone.

“[They're defending me] a little bit different,” Aiyuk acknowledged. “They just know what we want to do, what we like to do, me and [QB Brock] Purdy, especially.”

49ers' Brock Purdy on wanting to get on same page as Brandon Aiyuk

One could possibly blame the immense amount of weapons San Francisco has, but they are currently playing without Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and even George Kittle. Even now 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is banged up as he spoke about wanting to feed Aiyuk to get his season turned around in a positive way.

“Obviously, we're scheming stuff up to get him in a great position to win and get him the ball,” Purdy said, “but defenses do a good job of scheming some stuff up, and they get me off the reads, and I go to other guys. That's just part of the game. That's the nature of it.”

“But we're going to continue to get better and watch this as well so that we can both be on the same page,” Purdy continued. “But I absolutely love B.A. He's working really hard right now, and I can tell you that we're going to continue to grow together.”

49ers legend wants to see more out of Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk needs to be a bigger factor starting next Sunday to not only prove his worth, but elevate the team to the standard as being one of the best groups in the NFL as even legend Steve Young wants to see more out of the talented receiver.

“Brandon has got to answer … Brandon has got to look it in the eye,” Young said. “I'm sure there's things … maybe the plays haven't been called much, maybe there's some odd things on certain downs where he wasn't the primary when they thought he would be. But in the end, the full measure of what's happened, Brandon needs to own it. Like ‘I've come back, I missed camp and now it's not happening, so I have to take that on myself.' There's no blame other than yourself, own it. ‘It's me, I will fix this.'”

Expand Tweet

The 49ers now look to host the New England Patriots next Sunday.