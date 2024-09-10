School is in session and football season is going full bore. There are bound to be several bumps and bruises on the way to the holidays. Those who help when we need them most deserve more than a fair share of appreciation. No one knows that better than San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall, who shared a dramatic moment with first responders before facing the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Pearsall, the shooting victim of a recent robbery attempt, was able to bring those who helped save his life down to the field before the game. The 49ers honored the police officer and doctor who aided Pearsall at Union Square, recognizing their bravery and quick actions that helped stabilize him after the incident. The rookie even snuck in an extra hug at the end of the pre-game photo sessions, promising to find them after the final whistle.

Pearsall stressed plenty of gratitude during the pregame buildup. The rookie also kept talking about getting back on the field. In nothing short of a blessing, Pearsall is on pace to suit up for a Week 5 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The 49ers have every right to see this quick recovery as a small miracle in their Super Bowl process.

The 49ers devoted two minutes to honor the first responders.

“We are honored to recognize two of the many frontline heroes involved in the emergency efforts of 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall,” the video started. “Sergeant Joelle Harrell..has been policing in San Francisco for over 30 years. She and her husband Frank were actively involved in ensuring the safety of the passionate fans at Candlestick for over 20 years. She takes pride in protecting and serving her community.”

“Dr. Luck Kornblith is an associate professor of surgery at UCSF and a trauma/acute care surgeon at San Francisco General and Trauma Center…,” the video continued.

Shocking videos show 49ers rookie after shooting

Any shooting is devastating. Seeing the aftermath usually only adds to the horror. Thankfully, Pearsall was alert and able to assist first responders by walking under his own power to the ambulance. A witness video was posted on social media by KTVU's Zak Sos showing Pearsall making his way to an ambulance as first responders addressed the wound.

Even more shocking might have been the video that surfaced three days later. Pearsall was seen walking around the practice fields tossing balls without any apparent care in the world.

GM John Lynch had to provide some perspective once that one leaked.

“I think people saw some video [above video] yesterday of him twirling the ball around,” Lynch said. “…and three days ago, that wasn’t it. He was really holding that thing like it was immobile, the right side of his body. And so, he’s coming incredibly quick and really, miraculous outcome for something as scary as it was.”

Still, it is a good sign that recovery is moving along well, just like the 49ers offense.