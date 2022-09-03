49ers’ Arik Armstead savagely trolls Dak Prescott, Cowboys on TikTok

If the San Francisco 49ers ending the Dallas Cowboys’ season with a wild victory in the playoffs wasn’t bad enough, the Niners — specifically Arik Armstead — continue to pour salt on the wound.

In the latest Niners-on-Cowboys brewing rivalry, the 49ers defensive line trolled the ‘Boys on TikTok with a video that shows Dak Prescott and his “offensive line.” An unimpressed Armstead captioned the video, “Oh that’s 20 sacks for sure.”

Here’s the video:

#49ers Arik Armstead Trolls the Cowboys and says “Oh that’s 20 sacks for sure.” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rNcYckVcBj — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) September 2, 2022

While we’re sure Armstead, who has 28.5 career sacks since joining the NFL in 2015, would rack up 20-plus sacks against the players in the viral TikTok video, they aren’t the real Cowboys offensive line. The video in question is from a commercial that Prescott shot in the offseason.

The Cowboys’ offensive line could be in trouble, though. Dallas lost Tyron Smith for what could be the season while they brought in future Hall of Famer Jason Peters for a physical which could lead to a signing.

On the other side, Armstead is recovering from a sprained MCL and should be good to go for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. He’s looking to build off an impressive season in which he recorded six sacks and 63 tackles while moving from defensive end to defensive tackle.

It’s still fun preseason fodder as the 2022 NFL regular season rages toward us. Unfortunately, we won’t get a rematch between Armstead and the 49ers and Prescott and the Cowboys this season unless they meet in the playoffs again where Dallas can finally exact revenge following the heartbreaking last-second loss.