Nick Bosa and the 49ers hit with Arik Armstead knee injury scare

Training camps around the NFL are now underway and the expectations are being set for the upcoming season. One of the unfortunate realities of the beginning of football is the injuries that come with it. The Buccaneers saw the injury bug rear its ugly head and starting center Ryan Jensen pick up what appears to be a serious knee injury. The 49ers had a similar sort of scare as Defensive Lineman Arik Armstead picked up a knee injury at the start of camp. Luckily it is not feared to be serious and was diagnosed as a knee sprain.

Arik Armstead has a knee sprain (MCL). He'll miss a a few weeks, but the issue is not considered serious. Javon Kinlaw (ACL) will start getting folded into team drills tomorrow. (The same with Mike McGlinchey (quad).) — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) July 29, 2022

While he has picked up some knocks along the way, Arik Armstead has been a model of health in recent years. He has not missed a single game in the past four seasons and played through a notable shoulder injury to ensure this is the case. The 28-year-old has spent his entire career with the 49ers. Last season he produced six sacks and 63 total tackles.

The defensive line has been one of the strongest areas for the 49ers so having all the pieces back in place is crucial. It is great news that the injury is not serious. Armstead is expected to miss a few weeks but it will not threaten his regular season availability. He also recently restructured his contract to free up cap space for the franchise. The tackle has been an unsung hero on the 49ers roster and helps play a role in freeing up opportunities for Nick Bosa. With Trey Lance stepping in as the starting quarterback the defense is sure to play an important role this season as San Francisco continues their intentions of contending.