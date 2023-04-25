Dating back to last season, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has found himself in the middle of trade rumors. Now with the 2023 NFL Draft quickly approaching, many believe that the young pass catcher could be available.

During a recent conversation with reporters, 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about the rumors surrounding Brandon Aiyuk. While showing praise for the fourth-year wide receiver, Lynch also made it clear that he hopes to have him around for the foreseeable future.

“I’m not going to get into specifics on people but we love Brandon Aiyuk. Excited about Brandon being a part of this team, I’ll just leave it at that,” said Lynch.

Lynch was then asked about the decisions that the 49ers have had to make in recent seasons, and how so many players are already under contract for next season. He responded, saying, “You can’t keep everyone. We’re trying to do something special this year, and Brandon’s going to be a big part of that, and beyond as well. So yes, you have to think out a few years. But we’re really excited about Brandon. Feel like he made another big step next year, and I think the best is yet to come. We want him being a part of it, and at some point, you have to figure things out. I guess we’ll take that as it comes, but right now, and into the future, we’re really excited.”

During his 49ers tenure, Brandon Aiyuk has played a key role in the offense. In total, he has hauled in 194 receptions for 2,589 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. On the ground, he has added 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

While Aiyuk and the 49ers have not yet reached a new deal, and his fifth-year option has not been picked up, it appears that the team plans for him to be there in the future.