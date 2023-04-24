Following a 2022 campaign that saw him take the field in just two games, former third-overall pick, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has found his name mentioned in trade rumors.

On Monday, just days ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, 49ers general manager John Lynch attempted to put the trade talks centered around Trey Lance to rest.

While speaking with the media, Lynch was asked if any of the calls that the 49ers received regarding Trey Lance were actually offers, or just opposing teams looking to see if they would trade the quarterback.

“I think there’s a lot of smoke really. It hasn’t been extremely active and it’s not like we’ve put it out there, ‘Hey, we’re taking offers for Trey (Lance), call 1-800’. That’s not been the process. People’s job in this is to ask questions. Has that happened on a couple of occasions? Sure, but hasn’t been that substantive, and like I said, we’re focused, as is Trey, on his ability to compete and play an integral role on this team. Last year, we needed five and so we value every single one of those guys, and so we’re excited about our group, we really are.” said Lynch via NBC Sports Bay Area.

After suffering a broken ankle in Week 2 of the 2022 campaign, Trey Lance is looking to fight for the 49ers starting job. But after a strong outing from 2022 seventh-round pick Brock Purdy throughout last season, and the arrival of Sam Darnold, he will have to fight for the job.

At the moment, Lynch and the 49ers appear set on keeping Trey Lance. But if the right offer comes along, anything could be possible.