An MVP for the 49ers?

To say that the San Francisco 49ers are Super Bowl contenders would be an understatement at this point. Kyle Shanahan has forged a balanced squad that could take over on both sides of the field. A large contributor specifically in their ground attacks has been Christian McCaffrey. The running back has been breezing through tough secondary units that even Brock Purdy increased his NFL MVP prediction for the rusher, via David Lombardi of The Athletic.

“I think Christian should be MVP,” was the bold declaration that the 49ers quarterback made after seeing Christian McCaffrey thrive this season.

Brock Purdy's success might only be as good as McCaffrey's availability to run multiple plays for Kyle Shanahan. He not only rushes for the 49ers but also acts as one of their weapons on receptions. He is now tied with Marshall Faulk as the only two players who have the most amount of games with a rushing and receiving touchdown. Both of them have 15 but the 49ers running back has a lot of opportunities to claim the record for himself, per NFL on CBS.

Their demolition of the Arizona Cardinals proved just how lethal McCaffrey is. He led the 49ers in rushing with 115 rushing yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. Kyle Shanahan also saw him do the same while acting as a receiver. This notched him 72 receiving yards on just five receptions. The cherry on top of this insane performance was another two touchdowns to seal the win for the 49ers.

Do we already have an NFL MVP on our hands?