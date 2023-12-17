Brock Purdy briefly left the game against the Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy briefly left the game against the Arizona Cardinals today after a helmet-to-helmet hit from linebacker Dennis Gardeck, but returned after just a couple of snaps, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS.

Sam Darnold stepped in during the few snaps that the 49ers were without Brock Purdy. After spending some time in the blue medical tent, Purdy returned to the field with the 49ers up 14-13. Purdy eventually ended the drive with a touchdown throw to running back Christian McCaffrey.

It was a scary few minutes for the 49ers and their fans, as Purdy has put up a season that has people arguing for him to be the MVP of the league. Especially after last year, when Purdy was hurt in the NFC Championship game, it would have been heartbreaking for the team to lose Purdy again and have to go with Sam Darnold. Luckily, it seems like he is fine.

The 49ers got back to what they have done a lot this season after Purdy returned to the field, ending the drive with a touchdown to Christian McCaffrey, the other player on the team that has an argument for the MVP award.

The 49ers are hoping to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they are on track to do so if they win the remaining four games on the schedule. They were big favorites this weekend against the Cardinals. There is still along way to go, but the 49ers would enjoy a game in which they pull away late.