The San Francisco 49ers gave Tyre Nichols’ family a heartwarming gift as the family mourns and remembers the loving child and father.

Apparently, Nichols was a huge 49ers fan. And so when the team learned about that little tidbit, they quickly arranged a gift for him and his family: a customized jersey autographed by 49ers players, including Brock Purdy.

The #49ers learned this week that Tyre Nichols, who was killed Jan. 7 by Memphis police, was a fan. Today they surprised his family with a personalized autographed jersey. pic.twitter.com/zWNbXKQh7X — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) February 1, 2023

Tyre Nichols is the latest victim of police brutality in the US, with the Memphis man passing away in early January after a brutal encounter with police.

Nichols died in a hospital three days after a January 7 arrest. He was reportedly stopped by several Memphis police officers for reckless driving, and when he fled on foot, the police chased after him and beat him bad. Videos of the arrest have since been released, showing how the police officers involved brutality punched him numerous times despite the fact that he’s not fighting back.

In the videos, Nichols can be heard pleading for help and calling his mother’s name.

The officers involved in the death of Nichols have been fired and indicted with murder charges. The death of the 29-year-old man has also sparked protests all over the nation, as well as calls for the government to take action to put an end to police brutality.

Nichols’ family held a funeral for him on Wednesday. It was attended by his friends and family, as well as popular figures, with actor Spike Lee and Vice President Kamala Harris taking part in remembering Tyre as well.

It’s certainly nice of the 49ers to send a gift to the Nichols family. They know Tyre would have loved it if he was still alive. Hopefully, the man gets the justice he deserves.