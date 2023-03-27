San Francisco 49ers fans were treated to some positive news Monday regarding quarterback Brock Purdy, who underwent surgery early in March to repair the torn UCL he suffered in the NFC Championship.

49ers general manager John Lynch provided the first update since the successful procedure, maintaining the same timetable that has already been outlined for the 23-year-old.

“Our hope is he’s ready to go for training camp,” Lynch said as Tweeted out by The Athletic’s David Lombardi.



Purdy should be able to resume throwing three months following the surgery. If there is not tightness or discomfort, then he and the team could avoid any further distress. That would be quite the lucky break given the severity of the injury. That is only one hurdle Purdy has to clear, though, as the starting quarterback job could be the main talking point in NFL Training Camp this summer.

Lynch reiterated that, while there will be a position battle involving both Trey Lance and newly acquired Sam Darnold, Purdy will still be the frontrunner due to his play from last season. The Iowa State product was a feel-good story, going from Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft to one game away from the Super Bowl.

Purdy went 5-0 in the regular season after replacing the injured Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. He recorded an impressive 107.3 passer rating and made few mistakes under center. He was on the verge of becoming the most improbable success story since Tom Brady. A strip sack by the Eagles’ Haason Reddick crushed that fantasy, though. At least for the time being.

Purdy again figures to enter the preseason with uncertain job security. He has overcome misfortune before and can do so again.

Staying on track in his rehab is a good start.