By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

After being selected with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, quarterback Brock Purdy has helped save the San Francisco 49ers season. As Purdy enters his first NFL postseason, the 49ers’ QB opened up on his journey from ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ to San Francisco’s star.

Purdy had to wait the entire draft to hear his name called, being selected with the 262nd pick. However, Purdy said he understands why he fell so far. He admitted to having faults in his college tape and knew there were areas of his game to work on to succeed in the NFL, via KNBR 680’s Murphy and Mac.

“You look at the last two years of my game film in college and there’s some parts of my game where, yeah, I had to work and improve on,” Purdy said. “I’ve always believed in myself, but there were areas of my game that I had to clean up, so that’s something I’m not secretive about or anything. I’m open about it I’m real with myself.”

Purdy entered the year as San Francisco’s third-string QB. After injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, he was pressed into action.

He has started the last four games for the 49ers, leading San Francisco to a perfect 4-0 record. On the season, Brock Purdy has thrown for 1,196 yards and four touchdowns. The 49ers have already clinched the NFC West and have an outside shot of earning the NFC’s top seed with a 12-4 record.

No one, maybe not even Purdy, expected the last pick of the draft to become an NFL sensation. Purdy has done just that, proving he belongs in the NFL. Still, for all of his success, Purdy has remained humble and understands his journey from Mr. Irrelevant to 49ers’ starting QB didn’t just happen over night.