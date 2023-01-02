By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers have continued to chug along with former Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy as their quarterback. And according to teammate Brandon Aiyuk, the Iowa State product is as legit as they come.

Purdy led the 49ers to an overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. It wasn’t always smooth sailing, but the former seventh-round pick showed incredible poise when it mattered most.

“The moment is never too big for him. We’re not just trying to put a plan out there to hide what he’s got going on,” the 49ers wide receiver told the media. “He’s leading 2-minute drive, changing play calls. Today really showed us this dude is on a different level and he can play, for sure.”

Purdy wasn’t sacked during the game and threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The game also saw surprisingly good quarterback play from Raiders signal-caller Jarrett Stidham, who took over for Derek Carr.

Aiyuk turned in a fantastic performance himself on Sunday. He caught nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown to pace 49ers receivers. Running back Christian McCaffrey picked up 72 receiving yards to go along with 121 rushing yards in the win.

This victory moves the 49ers to 12-4 on the season. San Francisco has already clinched the NFC West division title. However, they can still clinch the first overall seed in the NFC next week.

The 49ers take on the Arizona Cardinals next week. A win combined with a Philadelphia Eagles loss in Week 18 will see the Niners clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs.