By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Quarterback Brock Purdy has done it again, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 37-34 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The rookie’s Week 17 victory put him on another elite list as Purdy continues to go from, ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ to a household hold.

San Francisco and Las Vegas were tied 34-34 at the end of regulation. With less than seven minutes remaining in overtime, Robbie Gould kicked a 23-yard field goal to give the 49ers the victory. With the win, Purdy has now gone 4-0 over his first four NFL starts. He joins former Steelers’ quarterbacks Mike Kruczek (1976) and Ben Roethlisberger (2004) and former Giants’ QB Phil Simms (1979) as the only rookie QBs to win their first four starts since starts were established in 1950.

Against the Raiders, Purdy completed 22-of-35 passes for 284 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. For the season, Purdy has thrown for 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has led the 49ers to the NFC West crown and has them in a position to eventually earn the top seed in the NFC.

Back and 1976, Kruczek went 6-0 in his debut season. In 1979, Simms led the Giants to a 6-5 record through his first 11 starts. The Steelers went 13-0 under Roethlisberger in his rookie season.

The 49ers are now 12-4 on the season. But Purdy was never expected to be San Francisco’s hero. As the last pick in the draft, he was considered a development guy and maybe a potential backup.

But as a rookie, he has taken the league by storm. He has helped the 49ers come back from two QB injuries and reach the postseason. In all of these feats, Purdy has put himself among some of the NFL’s best.