The San Francisco 49ers have had first half of the 2024 NFL season. San Francisco is 3-4 after losing 28-18 to Kansas City in a Super Bowl rematch that featured some impressive defensive play. Unfortunately, the 49ers may have lost one of their best offensive weapons for the season due to an injury.

49ers QB Brock Purdy shared after the game that he is worried about the possibility of losing Brandon Aiyuk to a lengthy injury.

“What BA does for our offense and who he is and as a teammate and the brother of ours, man, it's sad,” Purdy said via ESPN's Nick Wagoner. “Wish him nothing but the best and praying for him. So that's my guy. And when he goes down like that, obviously we have other guys that can step up and do their job really well … we all just got to come together as a group collectively, the receiver unit and all of us.”

Aiyuk left the game during the first half with a lower-body injury. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan later confirmed that the team fears his injury could be season-ending ACL injury.

Tight end George Kittle also expressed frustration with the Aiyuk injury.

“It sucks,” Kittle said. “I love Brandon Aiyuk, the energy that he brings, what he can do on the football field, routes, catching the ball. He's an incredible football player … You can't really replace, in my opinion, one of the best receivers in the NFL.”

Kyle Shanahan, Fred Warner hit 49ers with reality check after losing to Chiefs

The 49ers know that their season is headed in the wrong direction.

San Francisco did not plan on having a losing record heading into Week 8. Unfortunately, they are on the outside looking in at the NFC playoff picture.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner hit his team with a reality check after Sunday's loss.

“At this point, nobody is going to feel sorry for us,” Warner told Laura Britt of NBC Sports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan was also very forthright in his post-game assessment. “There's no way to sugarcoat this. We got our ass kicked today.”

If the 49ers cannot find a way to string together some wins in a hurry, they will be in danger of missing the playoffs.

Next up for the 49ers is a Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys.