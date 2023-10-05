The San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy is one frugal quarterback.

Purdy made a startling revelation on the TODAY show on Wednesday (via The Spun's Andrew Gould). The 49ers starter revealed he lives with a roommate who's one of his offensive linemen. Purdy also said he drives a Toyota Sequoia, which pales in comparison to the cars other starting quarterbacks flaunt with gusto.

“I still have a roommate, one of the offensive linemen here. So he and I are still splitting rent. I still drive, you know, my Toyota Sequoia and other than that, it's pretty simple,” Brock Purdy said.

Several factors might come into play here. First off, Brock Purdy's possible preference is to live a frugal lifestyle. He's currently in his second year as the 49ers starting quarterback. Purdy is earning $870,000 this season. San Francisco is also one of the country's most expensive cities along with Manhattan and Honolulu.

While an individual could get by in Northern California with that kind of salary, Purdy might also be saving up for his wedding. Brock Purdy and his girlfriend Jenna Brandt got engaged on July 3.

If Brock Purdy continues playing well under center for the 49ers, he will command a heftier paycheck in the future. He has racked up 1,019 passing yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions through Week 4. While those stats don't leap off the page, his 72.3 percent completion rate does. His accuracy has helped the 49ers remain unbeaten leading up to their much-anticipated showdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

Brock Purdy rose from obscurity to lead the 49ers to the 2022 NFC Championship Game last season. Regrettably, his season ended with a serious elbow injury. Fortunately, he has come back strong for the 49ers this year.

Brock Purdy has been the epitome of resilience for San Francisco. He's also the epitome of frugality off the gridiron.