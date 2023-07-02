San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is now engaged to Jenna Brandt, who he met when at Iowa State. Brock Purdy posted a picture of him proposing to Jenna Brandt on a knee on Instagram.

49ers QB Brock Purdy is engaged pic.twitter.com/YgJTpeNql8 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) July 2, 2023

Purdy will look to add another ring this season with the 49ers as they try to win a Super Bowl.

It has been an eventful year for Purdy. He was Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft. After Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo went down due to injuries, Purdy stepped up and played great football, helping the 49ers reach the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Purdy injured his elbow on a hit from Eagles defensive end Hasson Reddick. He had elbow surgery this offseason, and is still recovering. He is expected to be the 49ers' starting quarterback in week 1 as long as he is healthy enough to do so. He has reportedly made progress in his recovery, but it is unknown whether or not he will be ready for week 1. It will be interesting to monitor his progress when training camp starts.

If Purdy is not ready to play in week 1, the 49ers have Trey Lance and Sam Darnold on the roster. The 49ers traded up for Lance in 2021, and signed Sam Darnold in free agency.

Regardless of who is starting in week 1, the 49ers are expected to be Super Bowl contenders due to the strength of their roster. For Purdy's sake, hopefully he is celebrating a championship with Jenna Brandt after remaining the starter for the 2023 season.